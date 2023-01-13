Numerous filmmakers have been trying to make a movie of Don DeLillo’s 1985 postmodern novel, “White Noise,” since it was first published. Different directors, screenwriters, and acting stars have been linked to a possible production, but plans and partnerships never came together. It was long considered an impossible book to film.
The novel, which is a mainstay of many college English and writing courses, is an absurdist dark comedy, and the rule among major movie studios is to be polite while listening to the pitch from the artistic side of the equation and then run away as fast as you can from “dark comedies.” They used to be called “black comedies,” but in what’s generically known as “Hollywood,” that’s just a code phrase for satire. No major studio is all that eager to finance and release a satire. To the studios, they are box office poison.
One of the best satires, many believe it’s the absolute best, is most assuredly director Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,” which is a genuine masterpiece. We’re not in 1964, when edginess and experimentation were always on the filmmaking table. These days, the brand name studios want comic book movies, not films that will compel an audience to think.
Therefore, it’s interesting that we currently have three other accomplished satires to consider, each of them very good in its own way. Of course, they’ve all been released by independent distributors. True, Disney may own Searchlight, which has released “The Menu,” but the superb picture is an indie joint in every way. The two other highly watchable movies are “Triangle Of Sadness” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”
“White Noise” is an edgy novel that required, and received, extensive analysis from a parade of literary think pieces in newspapers, magazines, and enlightened journals. It needed to be turned into a thought-provoking movie. The book made DeLillo a publishing superstar. The film never quite captures the epic feel of the story and it certainly doesn’t generate any electrifying white heat.
It’s not a bad effort, but it is a misguided one. One of the reasons the novel kept getting rejected is that its pages cover many genres. The book is a disaster epic, a marriage mayhem movie, an action study (a train derailment and car crashes figure in the story), and a quirky comedy about college life. Somehow writer-director Noah Baumbach, best known for his low-budget character-driven slice of life features, got financing; $100 million at that.
At the forefront of “White Noise,” there’s a disaster involving a train carrying toxic chemicals. The residents of a small Ohio town are forced to live in a tent camp for a while. A husband and wife (Professor Jack and homemaker Babette Gladney, played by Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig) are raising a blended family of wonderfully precocious children. Mom and dad’s most extensive discussions focus on which one of them will die first and what happens next for the survivor and the kids.
The children are raucous, and a fun adventure in parenting and comedy grows from situations. However, this is a movie, not a television situation comedy. Cute kids dull the edge time and time again. Two of the child performers have solid acting parentage. Sam Nivola (playing Heinrich Gladney) and May Nivola (as Steffie Gladney) are the respective son and daughter of Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer. Both are good, but the older Sam has developed his talent further and shows real promise.
In 1984, Jack teaches at a small college. He created his own course: Hitler Studies. He and a fellow teacher (acted by Don Cheadle) have a lengthy discourse about Elvis Presley and Adolf Hitler that entertains their students. The main focus of the lecture: the relationship between Elvis and his mom and Hitler and his mother.
The mothering aspect is important because after the toxic waste emergency, Babette slowly loses her mental faculties. She becomes distant. Lost. Frightened. A stranger in her own strange land.
“White Noise,” which is available on Netflix, is a smart and sincere work, but it often feels tonally lost. Baumbach didn’t get a fix on what’s important; therefore, we get a little bit of everything, which fragments the tension and the menace. The sequences involving a gun are muddled. The presence of a gun indicates danger, but why is Baumbach spending so much time on an object that offers no actual suspense?
If Baumbach understood the message of DeLillo’s novel, he doesn’t distill it for the audience. The film looks good (costuming and sets are excellent) and the acting by the entire cast is top-notch. Danny Elfman’s music is on point.
However, regarding this interpretation, the book that so many considered difficult to turn into a movie has won that contest. There are stretches of “White Noise” that are boring, and I have long been capable of finding something to focus on when watching an important production that’s not working. I want films to succeed. I want them to surprise me, to energize me.
There is one sequence that truly rouses the moviegoing senses. Baumbach and his choreographer David Neumann, and the associate choreographer T. Oliver Reid, stage an extended, colorful, and wonderfully delightful Bollywood-style dance number in an A & P Supermarket. Alas, it’s too late to rescue the film. You wish it had been presented earlier in the story.
“White Noise” is filled with errors regarding Baumbach’s choice of content, and it falters with missed opportunities.
