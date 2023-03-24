One of the best talks I’ve attended about how women have been depicted in movies was given by scholar, professor and movie reviewer Molly Haskell one evening at the Dryden Theatre, which is part of the invaluable Eastman Museum exhibition and film restoration complex in Rochester. I drove to our neighbor an hour to the east to hear Haskell discuss her first book, the essential “From Reverence To Rape: The Treatment Of Women In The Movies.”
The author’s vital and popular work was initially published in 1974, and has been revised and reissued twice, in 1987 and 2016. She followed the success of “From Reverence To Rape” by writing six other books, including four about motion pictures: “Holding My Own In No Man’s Land: Women and Men and Films and Feminists,” “Frankly, My Dear: Gone With The Wind,” “Mary Pickford: Queen Of The Movies” and “Steven Spielberg: A Life In Film.”
Haskell was married to Andrew Sarris, one of the great film critics, and after he fell ill to a mysterious illness that took months to recover from and had puzzled medical professionals, she wrote “Love and Other Infectious Diseases: A Memoir.” Sarris’s major work is the superb “The American Cinema: Directors and Directions 1929 – 1968.” It’s still in print. Thousands of movie titles are listed and many directors are analyzed.
Another book in which Haskell broke new ground is “My Brother, My Sister: A Story Of Transformation,” which is about her experience with her younger brother, who, at age 60 and married with children, revealed that he would begin his transition to living as a woman.
Haskell plays a role in the newly released, Criterion Collection-restored 4K UHD edition of “Mildred Pierce,” one of the seminal female-centric melodramas of the 1940s. She contributes her learned critical eye as part of a conversation between her and another film analyst, Robert Polito, who is a notable poet, essayist, critic and educator, as well as the author of “Savage Art: A Biography of Jim Thompson.”
As an entry in the very long history of Hollywood studio “women’s pictures,” also known as “weepies,” the film noir classic “Mildred Pierce,” from 1945, is considered one of the most important. The goal of these films, as seen by studio bosses, all of them male martinets, some more bullying than others, was to showcase their female stars and draw women to movie theaters. In many cities, there seemed to be a showplace in every neighborhood.
Joan Crawford plays Mildred, who becomes well-known in town for the baking and selling of delicious pies. Soon comfortably well-off, she is also faced with entreaties from a number of male suitors and is compelled to cope with a vicious relationship with her genuinely nasty daughter Veda, acted with devious brilliance by Ann Blyth.
Crawford was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress, but she didn’t attend the ceremony. However, when she won the Oscar, the ceremony came to her, a reality that was highlighted in the movie “Mommie Dearest.” Crawford held the press in sway in the doorway of her home in what was quite a publicity coup, guaranteeing that all eyes were watching her on Hollywood’s biggest night.
Peeking out at the assembled media horde, with reporters shouting questions and flashbulbs flaring, was Crawford’s young daughter Christina. She would eventually stab her mother in the back with a tell-all book, “Mommie Dearest,” in which she alleges extreme physical, emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of a woman who didn’t fear much, including the powerful studio chief Louis B. Meyer of MGM. She left his stable of stars for the very pleased Warner brothers. “Mildred Pierce” was her first film for the Warners.
Directed by Michael Curtiz, and written by Ranald MacDougall from the novel by James M. Cain, the deeply melodramatic movie is a riveting portrait of maternal sacrifice. Economic hardship doesn’t stand a chance in Mildred’s house. In “From Reverence To Rape,” Haskell writes that in movies from the glory days of the Hollywood studio system, a woman “must sacrifice herself for her children.”
In “Mildred Pierce,” Crawford’s performance is truly iconic. The story is different from the book in some ways, but the changes make for an inexhaustible trove of story points that will show you what drew moviegoers to theaters in the 1940s. Curtiz and MacDougall focus on a number of key things perfectly, including murder most foul.
Criterion’s packaging delivers a fan’s delight of delicious extras, and a Blu-ray disc if you don’t have 4K UHD capabilities. The 4K digital transfer disc is presented in HDR and has an uncompressed monaural soundtrack. In addition to the aforementioned Haskell and Polito dialogue, you’ll find an excerpt from a 1970 episode of “The David Frost Show” featuring actress Crawford. There’s also a full-length documentary from 2002 titled “Joan Crawford: The Ultimate Movie Star,” and other special interviews and essays. Criterion is also keeping in stock the picture’s DVD and standard Blu-ray releases.
Referencing Haskell’s husband, he once wrote something that I thought was quite interesting. We all know there are a lot of very good old movies. Few are chosen to return to theaters. Sarris had an idea. He stated that for one full year, the major studios shouldn’t release any new films. Instead, studio personnel should go into their vaults, do a little maintenance and perform some technological spit and polish, and only send the best classics from their history into movie theaters. Every day, all day.
Sarris wanted the moviegoing public to spend a year seeing great films on the big screen. Indeed, a truly terrific idea.
