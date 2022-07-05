This editorial ran in the Albany Times Union on June 27, 2022. We agree with its sentiments
Don’t just “hope” school districts will stop using Native American mascots. Mandate it.
Cambridge Central School District has lost its court appeal to keep its “Indian” mascot and team names, and state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa says she hopes the ruling will prompt other school districts with Indigenous team names and logos to do the right thing and voluntarily change their mascots.
That would be great. But it’s not going to happen.
Ms. Rosa argues that “there is a climate right now, a momentum and an opportunity to look at these issues of social justice.” We don’t disagree that for many Americans, the past few years have brought a reckoning with issues of equity and identity. But for others, that reckoning has fueled anger, entrenchment, hyperpoliticization, and deep community division. If the state is committed to the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion, then hoping school districts follow those values isn’t enough.
As she did with Cambridge, Ms. Rosa needs to put other districts on notice that if they don’t meet a deadline to choose a new mascot, their state aid will be in jeopardy.
That means no more Averill Park Warriors and no Mechanicville Red Raiders. No Oriskany Redskins or Canandaigua Braves. No Fonda-Fultonville Braves, or Saranac Chiefs, or Schoharie Indians. Or Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Indians or Mahopac Indians. In Old Forge’s Webb Union Free School District, no more Eskimos. In all, about 60 New York school districts have Indigenous mascots or team names. Every one of them needs to change, and it’s the job of the state Education Department to make them do it.
In fact, in many communities, a state order likely would make the change go more smoothly. It could take some pressure off of local school officials and sidestep the vitriol and bitterness that pitted neighbor against neighbor in Cambridge.
The state has been “asking” districts to stop using Indigenous mascots for 20 years. Stop asking. Start telling.
Sweet, but sour
Unexpected money is mighty tasty — who doesn’t like finding a fat, juicy check in the mailbox? A little harder to swallow, though, is when the check arrives on the verge of an election – and comes with an incumbent’s name on it.
In the state budget highlights that Gov. Kathy Hochul published in early April, she told New Yorkers to expect the onetime Homeowner Tax Rebate Credit checks in the fall. But they came, just in time for the gubernatorial primary. What’s more, the check comes with a note that begins, “Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature are providing you this Homeowner Tax Rebate check that you can use to help pay your property taxes.”
The governor’s office says it’s inflation that prompted them to hustle the checks out the door. That may be, but when President Donald Trump did something similar with pandemic “economic impact payment” checks — printing his name on them — critics accused him of grandstanding on the back of a crisis and of trying to take credit for a lifeline thrown to families hurt by the shutdown. No matter who does it, no matter what party they’re in, such political showboating leaves a bad taste in the mouth.
