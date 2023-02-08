EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 38 16 .704 —

Philadelphia 34 18 .654 3

Brooklyn 32 22 .593 6

New York 30 26 .536 9

Toronto 25 30 .455 13½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 29 25 .537 —

Atlanta 27 28 .491 2½

Washington 24 29 .453 4½

Orlando 22 33 .400 7½

Charlotte 15 40 .273 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 37 17 .685 —

Cleveland 34 22 .607 4

Chicago 26 28 .481 11

Indiana 25 30 .455 12½

Detroit 14 41 .255 23½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 33 21 .611 —

Dallas 29 26 .527 4½

New Orleans 29 27 .518 5

San Antonio 14 40 .259 19

Houston 13 41 .241 20

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 38 17 .691 —

Minnesota 29 28 .509 10

Utah 27 28 .491 11

Oklahoma City 26 28 .481 11½

Portland 26 28 .481 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 30 23 .566 —

L.A. Clippers 31 26 .544 1

Phoenix 30 26 .536 1½

Golden State 28 26 .519 2½

L.A. Lakers 25 30 .455 6

Thursday's Games

Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

