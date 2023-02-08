EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 38 16 .704 —
Philadelphia 34 18 .654 3
Brooklyn 32 22 .593 6
New York 30 26 .536 9
Toronto 25 30 .455 13½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 29 25 .537 —
Atlanta 27 28 .491 2½
Washington 24 29 .453 4½
Orlando 22 33 .400 7½
Charlotte 15 40 .273 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 17 .685 —
Cleveland 34 22 .607 4
Chicago 26 28 .481 11
Indiana 25 30 .455 12½
Detroit 14 41 .255 23½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 33 21 .611 —
Dallas 29 26 .527 4½
New Orleans 29 27 .518 5
San Antonio 14 40 .259 19
Houston 13 41 .241 20
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 17 .691 —
Minnesota 29 28 .509 10
Utah 27 28 .491 11
Oklahoma City 26 28 .481 11½
Portland 26 28 .481 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 30 23 .566 —
L.A. Clippers 31 26 .544 1
Phoenix 30 26 .536 1½
Golden State 28 26 .519 2½
L.A. Lakers 25 30 .455 6
Thursday's Games
Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
