SCORING AVERAGE
G FG FT PTS AVG
Doncic, DAL 47 529 381 1569 33.4
Embiid, PHI 40 442 406 1337 33.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 43 492 366 1385 32.2
Tatum, BOS 51 511 386 1578 30.9
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 50 512 467 1538 30.8
Lillard, POR 42 390 344 1295 30.8
James, LAL 44 510 211 1328 30.2
Durant, BKN 39 410 267 1158 29.7
Curry, GS 38 372 190 1119 29.4
Morant, MEM 45 436 286 1235 27.4
Irving, BKN 40 398 158 1084 27.1
Brown, BOS 47 471 204 1267 27.0
Mitchell, CLE 46 426 214 1232 26.8
Young, ATL 48 408 368 1286 26.8
DeRozan, CHI 50 465 340 1295 25.9
Markkanen, UTA 50 418 250 1240 24.8
Jokic, DEN 47 441 239 1161 24.7
Randle, NY 56 464 304 1381 24.7
Siakam, TOR 45 397 259 1111 24.7
Edwards, MIN 57 504 243 1404 24.6
Fox, SAC 48 435 211 1156 24.1
LaVine, CHI 50 409 220 1179 23.6
George, LAC 40 325 169 938 23.5
Brunson, NY 52 432 246 1205 23.2
Porzingis, WAS 45 329 265 1010 22.4
Garland, CLE 47 356 202 1036 22.0
Simons, POR 52 408 137 1143 22.0
Butler, MIA 39 285 263 855 21.9
Rozier, CHA 45 365 127 980 21.8
Johnson, SA 48 372 190 1043 21.7
Green, HOU 50 365 224 1081 21.6
Adebayo, MIA 49 421 209 1052 21.5
Bogdanovic, DET 52 374 234 1113 21.4
Kuzma, WAS 51 411 136 1084 21.3
McCollum, NO 50 399 122 1065 21.3
Thompson, GS 42 321 76 894 21.3
Clarkson, UTA 54 409 178 1139 21.1
Murray, ATL 50 422 108 1057 21.1
Grant, POR 52 368 220 1076 20.7
Poole, GS 54 375 217 1106 20.5
Herro, MIA 42 312 107 858 20.4
Banchero, ORL 48 314 283 971 20.2
Murray, DEN 45 331 140 910 20.2
Barrett, NY 49 348 200 985 20.1
Haliburton, IND 43 310 114 859 20.0
VanVleet, TOR 46 298 174 907 19.7
Wagner, ORL 54 383 193 1049 19.4
Porter, HOU 40 269 141 767 19.2
Holiday, MIL 43 312 101 822 19.1
Trent, TOR 48 314 142 898 18.7
REBOUNDS PER GAME
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL 43 104 430 534 12.42
Sabonis, SAC 51 148 478 626 12.27
Adams, MEM 42 214 271 485 11.55
Gobert, MIN 47 146 391 537 11.43
Capela, ATL 39 162 282 444 11.38
Jokic, DEN 47 95 436 531 11.3
Vucevic, CHI 54 114 495 609 11.28
Randle, NY 56 126 483 609 10.88
Ayton, PHO 47 136 349 485 10.32
Zubac, LAC 55 187 379 566 10.29
Embiid, PHI 40 75 331 406 10.15
Portis, MIL 47 120 353 473 10.06
Adebayo, MIA 49 138 351 489 9.98
Valanciunas, NO 55 158 381 539 9.8
Allen, CLE 49 143 334 477 9.73
Plumlee, CHA 55 185 349 534 9.71
Nurkic, POR 45 103 322 425 9.44
Claxton, BKN 51 132 336 468 9.18
Poeltl, SA 45 149 260 409 9.09
Mobley, CLE 54 130 351 481 8.91
Doncic, DAL 47 42 374 416 8.85
Sengun, HOU 49 155 274 429 8.76
Tatum, BOS 51 56 389 445 8.73
Duren, DET 47 157 251 408 8.68
Markkanen, UTA 50 89 345 434 8.68
Porzingis, WAS 45 85 303 388 8.62
Looney, GS 54 161 304 465 8.61
James, LAL 44 51 322 373 8.48
Wood, DAL 43 61 301 362 8.42
Hart, POR 51 95 322 417 8.18
ASSISTS PER GAME
G AST AVG
Haliburton, IND 43 441 10.3
Jokic, DEN 47 481 10.2
Young, ATL 48 479 10.0
Morant, MEM 45 373 8.3
Doncic, DAL 47 387 8.2
Garland, CLE 47 379 8.1
Conley, UTA 43 330 7.7
Westbrook, LAL 52 391 7.5
Lillard, POR 42 303 7.2
Smart, BOS 41 294 7.2
Holiday, MIL 43 307 7.1
James, LAL 44 309 7.0
Sabonis, SAC 51 358 7.0
Green, GS 48 328 6.8
VanVleet, TOR 46 301 6.5
Curry, GS 38 244 6.4
Simmons, BKN 38 243 6.4
Jones, SA 51 322 6.3
Murray, ATL 50 313 6.3
Brunson, NY 52 323 6.2
Fox, SAC 48 297 6.2
Russell, MIN 54 334 6.2
Siakam, TOR 45 277 6.2
Giddey, OKC 49 289 5.9
McCollum, NO 50 293 5.9
Hayes, DET 51 294 5.8
Murray, DEN 45 261 5.8
Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC 50 282 5.6
Porter, HOU 40 225 5.6
Morris, WAS 46 248 5.4
