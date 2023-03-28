Residents in nine villages — Gilbertsville, New Berlin, Delhi, Hancock, Sidney, Walton, Laurens, Otego and Margaretville– elected new mayors Tuesday, March 21.
A list of results for village offices follows from Otsego county.
Cooperstown
Village trustee: Joseph Membrino (incumbent) received 94 total votes, all of which were Democratic. George Fasanelli received 92 total votes, with 19 being Many Voices, One Village and 53 Democratic.
Gilbertsville
Mayor: Nate Talbot received 33 votes. Village trustees: Trustee 1 is Glenn Foster, who received 33 votes, and Trustee 2 is Larisa Waghorn-Muller, who received 15 votes as a write-in candidate.
Laurens
Mayor: Kelly Pinter received 14 total votes. Village trustees: Starr Liddle (incumbent) and Frank Kovacs are running for two trustee seats and Jonathan Heelein is running to fill a one-year trustee position. Liddle received 14 votes, Kovacs received 11 votes and Heelein received 14 votes.
Milford
Mayor: Brian Pokorny (incumbent). Village trustee: Michael Strong (incumbent). Results not available as of press time.
Otego
Mayor: Ernest Kroll (incumbent). There were 24 total voters. There were 16 ballots and eight absentee ballots cast. Unanimous win to Ernest Kroll.
Richfield Springs
Village trustee: Fred Culbert, Lucas Vanriper (incumbent). Results not available as of press time.
Unadilla
Village trustee: Democrat candidate Kaleigh Barber won the village trustee position with 66 votes and fellow Democrat Dwight Mott received 27 votes. Independent candidate Jacqueline Carey won the one-year term with a total of 54 votes. Fellow Independents Carl G. French received 27 votes and Christopher J. Price received 26 votes. Write-ins: Jeffrey Jones had three votes, Terry Yoder had one vote and David Welch had one vote.
