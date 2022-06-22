The new New York City Department of Environmental Protection commissioner told the Delaware County Board of Supervisors during the June 22, meeting he wants to ensure the economy in the county stays strong.
“It’s in New York City’s long-term interest to have a thriving economy in its watershed,” Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said.
Drinking water is supplied to 8.5 million residents of New York City and 1 million residents north of New York City through a system of reservoirs and tunnels located upstate. There are two reservoirs in Delaware County — the Cannonsville, which collects water from the west branch of the Delaware River, and the Pepacton, which collects water from the east branch of the Delaware River.
He said his department is ready to work with the watershed and the state Department of Health to come up with revisions to the filtration avoidance determination. In order to avoid building a filtration plant, which the federal Environmental Protection Agency wanted to require, the city, state and municipalities located in the city’s watershed signed a memorandum of agreement in 1997. The agreement limited what development could be done in the city’s watershed, allowed the city to purchase land in the watershed to protect its drinking water and established watershed protection and partnership programs. The land acquisition program has been criticized by municipalities located in the watershed.
He said his department is seeking changes to the land acquisition program and sees “huge opportunities to strengthen” the cooperation between the watershed and the city. “We have to make sure we work with you,” he said.
After Aggarwala spoke, Board Chair and Bovina Town Supervisor Tina Molé asked the supervisors to introduce themselves and whether they are on the Watershed Agricultural Council, the Coalition of Watershed Towns or the Catskill Watershed Corporation boards. These entities help protect drinking water and help local residents. Andes Town Supervisor Wayland Gladstone said he is the Watershed Agricultural Council chair and is on the Coalition of Watershed Towns, while Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill, Harpersfield Town Supervisor James Eisel, Molé, Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill, Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley, and Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta said they are members of the Catskill Watershed Corporation.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said he wasn’t on any board, but said the town participates in two wastewater programs the city funds. He said the town received $6 million to build a community wastewater system in the hamlet of Hamden, which would have been cost-prohibitive for the owners of the 60 homes in the hamlet.
He said the town also participates in the septic maintenance district and pumps out or replaces a set number of septic systems in the hamlet of DeLancey every year.
Aggarwala was appointed DEP commissioner and New York City’s chief climate officer by Mayor Eric Adams on Jan. 31, according to a media release from the mayor’s office. According to his biography on the DEP website, Aggarwala served under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg where he created the office of long-term planning and sustainability.
In addition to visiting the board of supervisors meeting, Aggarwala said he visited the Watershed Agricultural Council in Walton and the Catskill Watershed Corporation in Arkville.
He said he traveled to Delaware County on Wednesday, because “Delaware County is really important to New York City.”
