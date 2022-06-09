The New York City Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday it was going to postpone the scheduled closure of the Delaware aqueduct until October 2023.
Executive Director of Friends of the Upper Delaware River Jeff Skelding released the announcement they received from the department, that said the following: “For several reasons NYCDEP is not in a position to shutdown the Delaware Aqueduct this fall. The schedule is now planned for October 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024. This new timeline will ensure that NYCDEP completes and tests new system configurations and that outside communities are also prepared for the shutdown. There will be more to come on communications and work that we are doing as part of this shift.”
Edward Timbers, a spokesperson for the NYCDEP said in an email, “There are dozens and dozens of projects that must be completed to support the shutdown of the Delaware Aqueduct — and ensure that roughly half the state of New York has a reliable supply of high-quality water during that shutdown.”
Projects include “water conservation projects in New York City, securing back-up supplies for upstate municipalities, activating the Croton Filtration Plant in the Bronx and rehabilitating and augmenting the Catskill Aqueduct, amongst others,” he said. “Because there are so many projects, there was never a set date for a shutdown, rather there is a window of time within which planners determined all of the necessary projects, hydrology etc. would align to allow for a successful shutdown.”
To get ready for the shutdown, the department also had to complete two construction projects to the Rondout Reservoir, a December media release said. Three siphons will be built in the Rondout Reservoir, and to prepare the downstream area for more water, the area of Honk Lake will be restored as a stream corridor.
Water from the Pepacton and Cannonsville reservoirs in Delaware County and the Neversink Reservoir in Sullivan County will not be diverted to the Rondout Reservoir once the aqueduct is shut down.
Prior to the shutdown, the Pepacton, Cannonsville and Neversink reservoirs will be drawn down 30% before the closure, and more of the water from the three reservoirs will be sent to the city before the shutdown to keep the Catskill and Croton systems full.
Timbers said in an email, “There are a few remaining projects that while they are close to being completed, engineers want them to be completed, tested, and staff fully trained well in advance of the shutdown. Those include a distribution project in the City — completing the connection from the Croton Filtration Plant to City Water Tunnel #2, a project to facilitate moving water around the upstate supply system, at the pumping stations at Cross River and Croton Falls, and finally securing backup supplies for upstate municipalities in the towns of Newburgh, Marlborough, Wawarsing and Bedford.”
The department said it needs to shut down the aqueduct for five to eight months to attach the aqueduct to a bypass tunnel that was built under the Hudson River near Newburgh. A new tunnel was constructed in Newburgh after a leak was found in the current tunnel that lets between 18 million and 20 million gallons of water to escape every day. In addition, there is a leak in the aqueduct in the town of Warwarsing, which will also be repaired while it is shut down.
“FUDR supports NYC’s effort to repair the Delaware aqueduct which will protect people, conserve water, and help ensure a safe water supply system,” Skelding said in an email. While it is unfortunate that the project is now delayed for an additional year, it will provide concerned watershed stakeholders with more time to fully understand the potential impacts of the project below the NYC reservoirs.”
During construction, no water will be released through the aqueduct tunnel. According to a DEP fact sheet, the Pepacton, Cannonsville and Neversink reservoirs send water through tunnels to the Rondout Reservoir where it is collected and sent through the Delaware Aqueduct to New York City. The Delaware Aqueduct “delivers about 500-600 million gallons of water to communities each day,” the fact sheet said.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill said he still has the same concerns about the shutdown than he did when the shutdown was announced for this year. Several hamlets in the town of Colchester are downstream from the Pepacton Reservoir along the East Branch of the Delaware River including Downsville, Corbett and Shinhopple and Merrill is concerned about flooding.
Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold, whose town sits below the Cannonsville and Pepacton reservoirs where the two branches of the Delaware River meet said he was upset he did not hear about the postponement from the NYCDEP, but rather from Skelding’s email.
“As I’ve said all along, the NYCDEP should be in direct communication with [Deposit Town Supervisor] Tom Axtell, Art Merrill, and myself,” Vernold said. “My question is, how does FUDR get notified and we don’t?”
