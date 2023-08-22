One hundred years of fashion will be on display Saturday, Aug. 26, at a fashion show during the annual Old Franklin Day.
Co-curator of the show Linda Hovey, owner of Threads Past and Present in Unadilla, said this year's theme is “A Century of Everyday Fashion” and it will showcase three pieces of clothing from each decade of the 1900s. Johanna Marr, of the Vintage Closet, is the other co-curator and one of this year's models. Both stores are inside the Greene Giraffe, owned by Jackie Robinson Carey.
Marr will wear a 1910-ish dress that has a silk lining and velvet trim, Hovey said. Other models will include actors from the Tri-Town Theater. The youngest model is 3 years old and will wear a sailor costume. Two outfits will be placed on mannequins on stage and people will be able to go up on stage to look at them after the show. One is a 1915-1920 dress that has metallic lace, silk taffeta and hand embroidery as the straps are too delicate to be worn. The other is a men's swimsuit, which she said couldn't get anyone to model.
In addition to eveningwear and swimsuits, models will wear loungewear, coats, a recreational outfit, a wedding dress and Halloween costumes, Hovey said. The outfits will be matched with accessories.
Hovey, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, said she has been collecting antique and vintage clothing since 1991. This is the second year she and Marr have curated the show. For many years it was run by Lois Stalter, who had 4,000 pieces of clothing and accessories. After she died, Hovey said she and Robinson Carey obtained several of her clothing items. In 2006, she said, she met Carey, who hated vintage clothes until viewing the Stalter estate. "At Lois's estate sale we were surrounded by dresses," Hovey said. "She got hooked."
She said younger people are coming into the store to buy vintage clothing as the 1980s and 1990s styles, except shoulder pads, are coming back into style. One of the 1990s dresses in the show Saturday is Hovey's daughter's prom dress. She said her daughter saw the dress she wanted at a store and it cost $300. Hovey, who worked at a Joann Fabrics store, recreated the dress for $35.
She said every item of clothing sold in the store includes measurements, because clothes are sized every 20 years. For example, a size 18 1930's dress pattern has a 30-inch bust. A size 18 bust today is 41 to 43 inches. She said her favorite decade of fashion in the 1900s was the 1920s because of all the silks used.
The fashion show will be at 2 p.m. in the Franklin Central School at 26 Institute Street in Franklin.
In addition to the fashion show, several other events, including live music, children's activities, vendors, food and a pie sale will take place Saturday during Old Franklin Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Institute Street.
Off the Record will perform from 10 a.m. to noon, and Country Express, featuring Terri Whitney, will perform at 1 p.m. with square dancers from the Oneonta Dance Club.
Children's activities will include a bounce house, balloon art and glitter tattoos.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church's annual pie sale will be on the lawn at 9 a.m., and food will include Ty's Taco-Ria food truck, Franklin Central School Student Council bake sale, Marshall's Pizza and Tulip and the Rose. The Franklin Rotary Club will have Polar Bear ice cream and blueberries from North Star Farm. The Franklin Railroad and Community Museum will be open with historical exhibits.
Franklin Central School alumni from any graduating year, along with guests, are invited to party under the tent, street dance and enjoy a barbecue on the St. Paul’s church lawn at 307 Main Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
