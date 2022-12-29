The past year included several bright spots including a community coming together to build an ice rink, notable retirements, a long-lost painting and an induction into a hall of fame.
Springfield-area residents build ice rink
Communities came together to build an ice skating rink in the town of Springfield.
The rink, next to the town of Springfield Community Center on county Route 29A, was built to give people something to do outside in the winter, said Ashley Sikkema, the town's park and recreation director.
The town board approved the $5,000 project and the rink was built in stages next to the town's community center on county Route 29A. The form was placed first. Once the ground froze, the liner was secured and then the walls were installed. She said people of all ages from the local and the Amish communities came out to help build the rink.
"It was so nice," she said. "Members of the Amish community and our community came together to build it. Even people just driving by stopped and started helping."
Little League scorekeeper retires after 57 years
When Lenny Monington was 14, he was too old to play Little League baseball, but he used to hang out watching the games, and got invited to help out with the scorekeeping.
That was in 1961. He did not anticipate at that point he would end up as the scoreboard keeper for 57 years.
Last spring, as he retired from the volunteer position — he was only ever paid in hotdogs and hamburgers, he said — he got a surprise thank you from the league. When he attended the opening day of the season, across the top of the new scoreboard was a new sign: the Lenny Monington Scoreboard.
Kevin Morse, Oneonta Little League president, called Monington a staple of the league.
Morse presented Monington with a plaque mounted on a wooden frame, which now hangs over his bed in the A.O. Fox Nursing Home. The text thanks him for his hard work and commitment, concluding “your dedication has been endless. Oneonta Little League is a better place because of you.”
WWII painting's journey draws two families together
Nobody alive seems to know whether George Weitz and Florence Govern were dating or just friends after they met in the 1930s at the Schoharie State School of Agriculture, now SUNY Cobleskill. But a painting of Weitz — discovered in Govern’s basement — brought descendants of both families together for the first time Thursday, May 26, for a ceremony and conversation.
It may have been among those buildings where Weitz and Govern met. He was 21, and taking classes in agriculture. She was 18, studying to be a teacher and working in the college library.
Weitz graduated and became a milk inspector in Schoharie County, said his son, Gary Weitz, during an interview on May 26, standing in front of the painting and beside Rob Nixon, the man who found it. Weitz became a soldier during WWII and had his portrait painted and sent it back to Govern.
Govern kept the painting tucked away for 70 years. When she moved into the Robinson Terrace nursing home in Stamford, she asked the Nixons to clean out her house. They sold or gave away many things, but kept the painting. Govern died in 2017.
The Nixons spent several years trying to find out what happened to Weitz. They then turned to SUNY Cobleskill for assistance and Kate Weaver from the SUNY Cobleskill Office of Advancement did some research and tracked Weitz down.
Weitz thanked the Nixons and SUNY Cobleskill for the work they did to find him.
Doug Rose retires after 55-year career at The Daily Star
Doug Rose saw a lot of changes in his 55-year career at The Daily Star.
Rose said he started working at the newspaper on “Nov. 14, 1966. My 18th birthday.” He retired July 1.
Rose said he graduated from Laurens High School in June 1966 and spent the summer roofing and working on a farm, before applying for a job in the composing room of the paper.
When he started, the composing room had two shifts, morning and night, and between five and 10 employees worked each shift. The composing room created all of the text and advertisements for the paper. When he started, the paper was put together using hot metal type, he said.
“I spent a lot of time cleaning and putting the letters in order,” he said.
He said it was easy for some to get some of the letters mixed up because they were so small. “I had good eyesight back then,” he said. “We didn’t have computers to do the work, we did it all by hand.”
From the hot metal typesetting, the company went to use the electronic linotype, where he would type the letters and they would be put in place on the mold. “Then we went to paper film to plate, then regular film to plate, then computer to plate,” he said.
Rose said in addition to seeing several technological changes at the paper, he has seen several personnel changes and building configuration changes.
“It’s amazing the number of people I’ve seen come and go,” he said. “Ten publishers, numerous editors, numerous newsroom staff, numerous advertising staff, mailroom staff. Nobody stays long. I think longevity in the workplace is a thing of the past. Some I wonder where they are and what they’re doing. Some weren’t here long."
Walton native inducted into state Country Hall of Fame
A Walton native was inducted into the state Country Hall of Fame in Cortland on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Larry Jamieson grew up around music as his dad, Arthur, owned the Walton Music Shop and was the high school band director. His father was also a caller at square dances around the country and he remembers attending square dances at farmhouses with dancers in each room with his father between calling the dance.
After serving in Vietnam, he used his GI Bill and went to college in Oklahoma to earn a degree in country music and learned how to play the pedal steel guitar. He met his wife, Joanne, at college and they moved back to Walton after seven years so he could take over the music shop.
He said in 1997 Rob Laing walked into the store saying he was starting a country band with Terri Whitney and asked him if he knew anyone who played the pedal steel guitar. “I said I did and Country Express was born.”
Jamieson said he played the pedal steel guitar for the band for 20 years until the bass player fell off a roof. He played bass for a while until Laing died and he became guitarist and singer of the band.
The band played all over the area and performed at the State Fair.
He said he retired from the band at the end of last year, and his long-time bandmate Ken Whitney nominated him for inclusion in the hall of fame. Ken is also the director of the hall of fame. Jamieson said Terri was inducted into the hall last year.
“It felt good,” he said about being inducted. “I’ve been doing it a lot of years.”
