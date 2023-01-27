In late October of 2017, a friend and I walked the 530 mile Camino de Santiago de Compostela — east from Roncesvalles in Spain. We walked for 35 days.
And while one could say that walking the Camino is all about endurance, it is more than that. Walking the Camino is ... a pilgrimage. I started off purposefully walking — striding — always knowing where I was in time and space and thinking about how much farther I had to go. With time and miles, that changed. Chatting ceased. The mood became more contemplative.
The Spanish Camino begins in the Pyrenees Mountains bordering France and goes across northern Spain — through amazingly beautiful cities like Pamplona, Burgos, Leon and Sarria and, at last, to Santiago de Compostela.
Known as The Way of St James, the Camino leads to the shrine of the Apostle St James the Great, where his bones are said to be buried. (The movie, “The Way”, made by Emilio Estevez and staring his father, Martin Sheen, was shot on location on the Camino.)
From the 10th century, Christians have made the pilgrimage, walking from their homes throughout Europe. The route in both France and Spain are UNESCO World Heritage sites because of historical significance and the exchange of ideas and cultures. This exchange contributed greatly to my Camino experience.
If ever there was a time to discuss world views with those of many different cultures — 2017 was it. I wish I had a Euro for every time an Asian or European or African asked me about Donald Trump. Pilgrims come from Korea and Japan and Germany and Poland and Russia and New Zealand and all over Africa! I saw few Americans.
I met my friend in Pamplona. A charming city. Its center is full of outdoor tables and great food. From our little hotel balcony we could watch multi- generational families who stayed out late. Every night. Spanish children are used to it and I never heard a baby crying! Everyone was just laughing and chatting and drinking wine and sometimes singing.
Our starting point was near the border with France: Roncesvalles. We were given two important objects: a scallop shell — an outward indication of pilgrim status — and our Camino passport by which we would document our passage along the way. Hostels and bars and churches offered to stamp our Camino passport booklets.
Day 1 was 13 miles. Not Adirondack miles but reasonable miles. Up 1,340 feet and down 2,610 feet in just less than seven hours. Leisurely walking that allowed me to get to know others — especially a couple from New Zealand and two U.S. gals. I still receive Christmas email letters from the New Zealanders, and in 2018 the U.S. gals and I walked the Portuguese Camino together. Hiking makes for lasting, meaningful relationships. Breaks at coffee shops and staying over in small towns allowed us to get to know one another well. Some of these interactions are what I call my “Camino moments.”
Moment #1: While eating dinner at a tiny place, I shared a table with a young pilgrim named Asher. Born and raised in Guyana, he now lives in Uganda where his wife was sent by her employer. Ash had just lost his mother. He described his feelings of crisis and his hopes that the Camino would provide answers. He accepted my gift of the scallop shell to wear around his neck as he didn’t have one. We met again throughout the walk to Santiago. He would wave and give a thumbs-up.
Some days the walk was in lush woods. Some, along rivers or meadows of grazing Appaloosa horses, or massive plowed fields with enormous bales of hay. No matter the scenery, as we approached town, all talk focused on food. For example: tortilla es pana (potato omelette), membrillo (quince paste) with monchego cheese, delicious olives, fresh or roasted red peppers to name just a few. Later it would include octopus.
By the end of the second week, I had adopted the habit of downing a double espresso mid-morning at one of the coffee shops. That moved me along for several more miles. Pilgrim dinners were sometimes available in towns: simpler food served in quantity and earlier than most Spanish meals (10 p.m.). My favorite was salmon, asparagus, wine (always included) and flan. Along the walk, snails were plentiful on wild dill, fennel and asparagus. Olive and apple trees were abundant. Vineyards, with leaves turning red and purple. We even drank from the Irache Fountain — free flowing wine along the trail!
Daily walks averaged about 10 miles. The highest milage done in one day was 19. Longest hiking day was nine hours. Elevation gains were usually 2,000 feet or fewer, while descent, about 1,000. Several paths and small bridges were on the ancient Roman road. Churches and museums were open and free to pilgrims. It was soothing to be surrounded by quiet. Local people were sometimes there for prayers. Cathedrals in Burgos and Leon are wonders to behold! The windows of Leon’s were made by the same artisan who created those of Chartre in France. They reflect their colors onto walls and the floor when the sun comes through them. Stunning!
Quirky item: At Santo Domingo (the saint of road building) de Calzada, the cathedral houses two live chickens — aloft in a cage on a platform. Apparently this is to commemorate the miracle of the cock and the hen which is famous there.
Camino Moment #2: After leaving Leon, I lost several items. Among them were my gloves and it was chilly! Still 100 miles from Santiago de Compostello, I was depressed and probably tired! Cruz de Ferro is an important hilltop site on the Camino. Pilgrims have carried objects from home that they will leave on the large pile of rocks that is topped by an iron cross. I carried some of my mother’s ashes and small rocks painted by my grandkids.
It was a blustery, chilly day without sun. Though many pilgrims were there, it was quiet. As I sprinkled the ashes, a young lady with a beautiful voice began to sing and I began to cry. I made my way down the steep pile of rock to my pack when a young woman saw my tears. She embraced me. I reached for my pack and walking sticks and then put wool socks onto my hands. Since I lost my mittens, I used them to keep my hands warm. A young handsome couple were watching me. She wiped away my tears and he handed me his gloves saying, “No, no, no. Take these.” I said I could not accept them, but he said, with an angelic smile, “You must accept them as this is the way of the Camino.” These gloves are on my bookshelf today.
Day 35: We walk into the massive square: the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. Pilgrims in great numbers finish their long pilgrimage and attend the Pilgrim Mass. An enormous botafumeiro spreads smoking incense and swings close over our heads from high above. People sing. The aroma spreads throughout the cathedral. And people pray, as they have for centuries.
