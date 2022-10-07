WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre will present Kittel & Co. at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
According to a media release, the cutting-edge American acoustic band led by Grammy-nominated composer and violinist Jeremy Kittel, Kittel & Co. inhabits the space between classical and acoustic roots, Celtic and bluegrass aesthetics and folk and jazz sensibilities.
Previously a member of the Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, Kittel has also collaborated with My Morning Jacket, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, and Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn.
Fluent in multiple musical genres, Kittel composes original music that draws from a wide variety of influences, earning himself a 2019 Grammy nomination for “Best Instrumental Composition.” As Kittel & Co., Kittel (fiddle), Josh Pinkham (mandolin), Quinn Bachand (guitar), Jacob Warren (bass), and Simon Chrisman (hammer-dulcimer) coalesce into a singular sound that’s thrilled audiences from the Telluride Bluegrass Festival to A Prairie Home Companion.
The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. for the indoor performance with limited seating. Tickets are $30 for WKC members or $33; and $10 for ages 9 to19. Those 8 and younger will be admitted for free.
Advance ticketing will close at midnight Saturday. Day-of walk-ups are welcome, space permitting. Tickets at the door are $40 ($35 for WKC members).
Masks are encouraged. There will not be a food vendor before the show, but picnickers are welcome.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Visit westkc.org for tickets and more information.
