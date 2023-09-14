Eight families grew Thursday morning, Sept. 14, during the annual Delaware County Adoption Day.
"Thirteen children were adopted today," Silvia Armano, Department of Social Services commissioner, said. "It's something to celebrate."
Family Court Judge Gary Rosa, who presided over each adoption, said parents, children, the children's attorneys and family members filled the chambers. He asked the parents some questions and filled out paperwork before going forward with each adoption.
"I don't get to preside over a lot of happy occasions in my courtroom, but Adoption Day is a happy day," he said.
After each family exited the county courthouse, there was a round of applause given. Family photographs were taken and each adopted child held a sign stating how many days they were in foster care before being adopted.
According to a printout shown by Johanna Bogoni, case worker at the Department of Social Services, the days ranged from 238 to 1,506. "Children usually average one to two years in foster care," she said.
In addition to photographs, each child received a gift from DSS, usually presented by the child's case worker. Addison, who was adopted by Laurie and Daryl Kiel of Otego, received a mobile of her name with Minnie Mouse, her favorite character, on the bottom. Laurie said she felt "Wonderful," and said, "It's been a long time coming. We've had her four years."
Jarrod and April Carrington of Davenport adopted two girls, Azaria and Hailie, Friday. April said they have been foster parents for three years and have housed four foster children. The other two transitioned back to their families, which is what the department aims for, she said.
Jarrod said it was an exciting day. He said they decided to become foster parents in order to "give kids the life they deserved." April said she wanted to foster children because her mom was adopted. She encouraged others to become foster parents.
Hancock Central School Middle/High School Principal Julie Bergman said two families from Hancock were adopting children and she wanted to show her support.
Alina Avila adopted Francisco, Elisabeth and Lumina, her nephew and nieces, Friday. Steve Evans, their grandfather, said he felt "Awesome."
"We've been watching Elisabeth since she was 6 months old," he said. "Since then Lumina was born. It's very assuring that they're going to be safe."
Avila said she has been their foster parent for two years and watched Lumina since she was 3 days old. She said fostering children saves their lives.
Bogoni said foster parents are needed, and those interested can call the Foster Adoptive Home Development Unit at 607-832-5300. She said prospective foster parents have to pass some clearance checks, including a background, medical and household inspections.
"It's such a rewarding experience," she said.
