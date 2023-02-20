Hikes, history, gardening, art classes, fitness, tours of local museums, lectures and singing are a few of the courses adults in Schoharie County can take during the spring semester at the Schoharie County Home of Ongoing Learning.
SCHOOL Vice Chair Kathy Livingston said Cobleskill residents Jan and Jerry Peters, retired SUNY Potsdam professors, were looking to start a lifelong learning group similar to one they once belonged to, and contacted SUNY Cobleskill’s Professional and Continuing Education office. She said the college had just ended its evening hobby-related classes and was “excited to partner with us under the Lifelong Learning model, part of the Road Scholar Program. Larry Joyce was then a SUNY Cobleskill professor and helped with the financial integration of the program.”
An organizational meeting was held in the spring of 2012 and SCHOOL began offering classes that fall, she said. It is a nonprofit membership organization for those who share a love of learning, and an independent entity affiliated with SUNY Cobleskill and the Road Scholar Institute Network, to stimulate the mind and energize the body in classroom and social settings, a media release said.
Non-credit classes are held mostly during the daytime, but there are sometimes early evening classes and some via Zoom, the release said. The spring semester begins in March and there are more than 70 classes offered. “It’s all volunteer,” she said of the teachers, and the topics are “quite interesting. Lately, the most popular ones seem to be health- or nature-related, but also we get very good attendance for trips and hikes, theater, vicarious voyages, local history, and anything involving food — eating, cooking, wine tasting, etc.”
She said in an email, the organization has a curriculum committee, currently headed by Jeannie Irvin, “that works very hard ‘behind the scenes’ to recruit volunteer instructors who are passionate about a particular topic. Some may be college professors or retired professionals in various fields. Others come on recommendations by ‘word of mouth’ from our members or just suggestions about places of interest to visit or research.”
She said class sizes vary from eight to 12 or more and the maximum number of students is listed on the course lists. Classes are held throughout Schoharie County at libraries, SUNY Cobleskill, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and hiking trails, museums and some take place in neighboring counties including Delaware, Otsego and Schenectady.
There is a $50 yearly membership fee from July 1 through June 30, which allows members to register for as many classes that they wish. Classes such as art and cooking make trips to musicals at Proctors Theater in Schenectady and to museums, have additional fees that are mentioned in the class descriptions, the release said.
Registration is now open for classes and will be ongoing throughout the spring semester, up until 10 days before the start date for a given class or when/if the class size limit is reached, the release said.
Detailed class descriptions and the membership and registration forms are available on the website cobyschool.com, and copies can also be found at the various public libraries throughout the county. For more information, call 518-255-5463.
