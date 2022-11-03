MIDDLEBURGH — W. Whitman Books at 304 Main St. in Middleburgh, will present Massachusetts-based duo Ash and Eric at its performance space at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
According to a media release, Ash and Eric were recently nominated for "Americana Band of the Year" in the New England Music Awards, and "Americana Artist of the Year" in the Boston Music Awards.
Hailing from Worcester, the gritty heart of New England, the two find consolation in discovering beauty in the challenges of life. Their musings reflect the hope and pain we all experience, sung in voices as vulnerable and honest as their lyrics.
“No Depression” magazine says their writing will leave listeners “...coming away from many of these [songs] cleansed”. Their warm harmonies, swirling acoustic guitars, and easy stage presence have earned them a dedicated following in the emerging US folk scene, performing with folk legends like Livingston Taylor, Mark Erelli and Vance Gilbert.
Their newly released CD “Sure”, was recorded, mixed and produced by Eric at a boarding school in Western Massachusetts, and will be accompanied by a feature-length film, releasing in fall 2022. “Sure” (May 2022) is “a tale of love… [with] some heartaches and a pinch of disputation along the way” (Americana UK).
"… if this is where folk music is in 2022 then that old genre has found firm ground." - Americana Highways, “Sure” album review
Join Ash & Eric for an intimate Sunday afternoon filled with stories and harmony.
Concerts at W. Whitman Books are 90 minutes long and limited to 22 attendees. All seats are reserved and must be purchased in advance. Proof of COVID 19 vaccination is required for entry.
Tickets are $18 and may be purchased during regular store hours or purchased on the store’s website.
Visit www.wwhitmanbooks.com/events for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.