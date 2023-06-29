The 134th Afton Fair will kick off this summer’s fair season Thursday, July 6.
“We’re very busy getting ready,” Rhonda Barriger, Afton Driving Park and Agricultural Association, Inc. president, said Thursday.
Barriger said there are new attractions to this year’s fair including a circus act, a cornhole tournament, Old West re-enactors and a tribute to first responders Friday night.
Circus Incredible, a family who performs balance, aerial and acrobatic acts, will perform throughout the day Thursday through Sunday. Barriger said she saw the act at a different fair and liked them so much, she invited them to the Afton Fair.
“I’m really proud to be able to offer the first responders night,” she said. “First responders with a valid ID get into the fair for free.”
According to the schedule, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement officers living in Broome, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties will receive free admission to the fair Friday with valid ID. Nominated first responders will be honored at 6 p.m. followed by a concert from country singer Josh Gracin. Tickets to the concert are $10. Fireworks will follow the concert.
Fireworks will also follow the stock car races Saturday night, she said.
Shadows of the Old West reenactors will be on the fairgrounds the duration of the fair to demonstrate what life was like in the 1880s in the western part of the country, she said.
In addition to the new acts, Mr. Scribbles will return to the fair, there will be live music every day, the agricultural museum will be open and there will be a children’s activities center.
The Junior and Adult Karaoke Contest hosted by Northern Star Productions will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“To me, it’s family,” Barriger said of the fair. “I’ve built relationships with the people who come to the fair and we talk all year long. They’re part of the family.”
Thursday there is no gate admission to the fair, which opens at noon. Friday through Sunday, gate admission is $5, and children 8 and younger are admitted free.
There will be harness racing around the track beginning at noon Thursday. Sunday is the horse show, pony pull, barrel racing and team penning.
Rides will not run Thursday as Gillette Shows will still be setting up the rides. The company is also providing the rides for the Margaretville Field Days, which ends July 4. Pay-one-price rides will be offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In addition to the shows, rides and carnival games, there will be demonstrations, vendors and of course plenty of fair food for purchase.
Gates open at noon Friday, however, the youth dairy show will begin at 10 a.m. Other animals being judged Friday are at 4 p.m. chickens, 4:30 p.m. rabbits and 5:30 p.m. goats.
The youth dairy show will also start at 10 a.m. Saturday, while gates open at 11 a.m.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Sunday, with the annual open horse show and pony pulls.
The fair is at the Afton Driving Park & Agricultural Association Inc. at 46 East Main Street in Afton.
