The Afton Fair opened Thursday, July 7, with harness racing and free admission.
Admission Friday, Saturday and Sunday is $3 per person. Children 8 and under are free.
Rebecca Kalfa, a Coventry resident, said it was her first time attending the Afton Fair, and came to watch the harness races. “I’m a horse lover,” she said. “I’ll be back Saturday for the horse show.”
Fair Secretary Heather Barriger said the rides were set up a day early, and were able to open Thursday evening, instead of Friday. She said planning the fair takes a year, but it’s worth it.
“It’s such a friendly fair,” Barriger said. She said her mom is the fair board president and the fair has “been part of my life since I was little. I love seeing the community happy.”
Gates open at noon Friday and highlights include Friday night stock car races and fireworks. Rylee Lum will perform on the Sertoma Stage from 6 to 9 p.m.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday with the open horse show, featuring English and Western divisions. The youth dairy show will begin at 10 a.m. Rides open at noon. The youth, junior and adult karaoke contest hosted by Northern Star Productions will also start at noon. NY Hot Farm Pulling Series featuring 8,000lbs 6mph Farm Stock, 14,200lbs 8mph Farm Stock, 6,700lbs Light Hot Farm, 10,500lbs 466 Hot Farm, 9,500lbs Limited Hot Farm will begin at 6 p.m. The Dirt Road Express will perform on Sertoma Stage from 7 to 10 p.m.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and rides open at noon on Sunday. The highlights on Sunday are the garden tractor pull at 1 p.m. and a performance by Beadle Brothers from 2 to 5 p.m.
In addition to the shows, rides and carnival games, there will be demonstrations, vendors and of course plenty of fair food for purchase.
Members of the Lamb to Loom Fiber Arts Guild were busy demonstrating how they spin wool into yarn using a spinning wheel Thursday afternoon and trying to get children to make their own bracelets.
Luanne Yancey said she comes every year to show off her skill. “I like to demonstrate so people can see the old ways of doing things,” she said. “It’s a dying art.”
She said it’s also a stress reliever. “Whenever I’ve had a hard day, I spin for a while. It’s very relaxing.”
DJ Clary brought two of his Randall cows — Knick and Knack — to the fair. “When they were three weeks old they were so tiny,” he said of the name choices. “They are 12 and a half years old and Knack is 2,200 pounds and Knick is 2,300 pounds.” He said he will provide demonstrations with the cows and educational information about the cows throughout the fair. Thursday, he walked Knack around the fairgrounds and was approached by several people who wanted to pet him. Clary said he will also be at the Delaware County Fair next month.
Robert Engel said he has operated his funnel cake stand at the fairgrounds for 27 years and said his favorite part of all of the fairs and events he has his stand at is “hearing the kids’ laughter. I enjoy that so much. It’s all about the kids.”
Engel said he works at Raymond Corp. in Greene and uses his vacation time to operate his booth at fairs. He said the best funnel cakes are ones that aren’t mixed with other products, such as Snickers candy bars or Oreo cookies. and he said he never puts fried dough in his fryers. “It’s strictly funnel cake, nothing else,” he said. “I hope everyone enjoys what I serve.”
The fair is at the Afton Motorsports Park at 46 East Main Street in Afton.
