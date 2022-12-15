Area agencies were busy Thursday, preparing for the winter storm that arrived during the afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, the area was under a winter storm warning. Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties were forecast to receive between 9 and 15 inches of snow. The National Weather Service in Albany predicted between 12 and 18 inches of snow for Schoharie County.
Victor F. C. Jones, emergency services coordinator for Otsego County said he has "worked with the Red Cross and the Clark's Sports Center in Cooperstown so, if the need should arise, the CSC can be used as an emergency shelter. "Local power authorities have been in contact with our office and will have staff working late and coming in early to address any needs for potential power restoration," he said.
On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state emergency response assets to regions expected to receive up to a foot or more of snow between Thursday and Saturday, a media release said. Travel conditions in impacted regions were expected to be dangerous, the release said. Power outages in regions with the heaviest snowfall are possible over the next few days. Hochul urged New Yorkers to stay home Thursday night and Friday and to avoid any unnecessary travel while emergency response assets work to remove snow and ice from the transportation system.
Scott Cook, public information specialist for the state Department of Transportation, Region 9, said in an email, "Maintenance staff (plow drivers and supervisors) are on two 12 hour shifts for 24 hour coverage throughout the event. We are in constant contact with the National Weather Service who give us briefings several times a day when an event starts to take shape."
Cook also passed along the following tips:
• The best thing folks can do during a snow/ice event is to stay off the roads until they are cleared. If you must drive, leave plenty of time and go slow. Don’t attempt to pass a working plow. They are big trucks with blind spots and the blowing snow coming off the blade could cause momentary white-out conditions to drivers trying to pass.
• It’s a good idea to have a winter emergency kit in your car with things like: Flashlight and extra batteries, blankets or extra coats, cellphone charger (make sure your phone is charged before taking to the road), snow brush/scraper and jumper cables.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
The State Police will monitor conditions and assign extra patrols to areas that are significantly impacted by the storm, the release said. All four-wheel drive and specialty vehicles are in service, including utility task vehicles and snowmobiles.
New York's utilities have about 6,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, wire guarding, response, repair and restoration efforts, the release said. That includes an additional 515 external workers secured by National Grid, 400 external workers secured by NYSEG and RG&E, 50 external workers from Central Hudson, and 50 external workers secured by Orange & Rockland. DPS staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation police officers, forest rangers, emergency management staff and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure impacted by severe weather, the release said. DEC is advising backcountry users to be aware of and prepared for winter conditions. During and immediately following periods of heavy snowfall, avoid open, exposed areas like bare summits and use extreme caution when traveling on or near open slopes.
