When and what types of calls the county ambulance service should answer were part of the Delaware County Public Safety Committee’s discussion on Monday, April 3.
The county’s emergency services department recently met with local volunteer emergency service departments to come up with a draft policy for when mutual aid is called during a medical emergency, county Deputy Director and EMS Coordinator Margaret Wilson said. She presented the draft policy to the committee members.
She said if a local department didn’t respond to its last call, the county ambulance would automatically be called during the first tone of the emergency.
County 911 Coordinator Mark Rossley held up a sign to illustrate the procedure. Listed down the left-hand side of a magnetic dry-erase board were the abbreviations of the different fire departments in the county. In the second column that said “Yes,” a red magnet indicated whether the county ambulance was called for mutual aid during the initial 911 call. Bloomville, Davenport, East Meredith, Hobart, Meridale, Pindars Corners and Stamford automatically have mutual aid called during the initial 911 call, the chart said.
The magnets for the other departments were placed under a column that said “No.” Rossley said the magnets can be placed on yes if his department hears of an out-of-service vehicle, or if the department tells his office to automatically call for mutual aid. The county ambulance is automatically toned out for heart attack and stroke calls, as many volunteer departments have basic life support emergency medical technicians when an advance life support EMT is needed, he said.
Sheriff Craig DuMond asked if the county automatically tones out the county ambulance for mutual aid when there is a serious personal injury vehicle crash. Rossley said it does not. He said each volunteer service chooses how many tones are called before mutual aid is called to respond to an accident. Some agencies choose two tones, while others choose three tones. There are five minutes between each tone, he said.
Code Enforcement Director Dale Downin said if the dispatcher knew a department was responding with a BLS unit, they should be able to automatically send out an ALS ambulance to the call.
“What if no one answers?” DuMond asked, “Why not send out the county ambulance on the first tone? Why give the other agency two and three tones before the county ambulance is called? Someone could bleed to death.”
Committee member and Roxbury Town Supervisor Allen Hinkley said it made sense to him to call for mutual aid for a personal injury accident. As an example, he said Margaretville is called into Roxbury when there is an accident.
Wilson said she could add to the policy any “code blue” calls would automatically get the county ambulance dispatched along with the volunteer ambulance. The committee members agreed.
Also during the meeting, Probation Director Scott Glueckert said he is updating the probation department’s website to make it more user-friendly. He said the acting district attorney has been giving his department more information about the people who have been given probation, which is making it easier for his department.
Glueckert also gave a STOP DWI report, and reported 25 DWI arrests since the beginning of the year. He said the total revenue generated from DWI fines in 2022 was $61,407 and there is proposed legislation in Albany to give counties a set amount of funding for the program instead of relying on fines. He said it’s hard for local police departments to devote time to hold DWI checkpoints, due to staff shortages. He said STOP DWI would pay the overtime of the department.
DuMond said he would like to hold some DWI checkpoints later this summer, as he would like the department to be proactive instead of reactive and responding to crashes caused by people drinking or taking drugs and driving.
