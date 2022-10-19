Union employees at Amphenol Aerospace in Sidney voted to approve a tentative contract Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19.
Kevin Weidman, business representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said employees will resume work at the third shift beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Members of the IAM Local 1529 District 15 met at 1 p.m. Oct. 19, at General Clinton Park in Bainbridge, listened to changes in the contract, then voted to support the tentative contract, Weidman said.
“It was in excess of 300 plus in support of the tentative agreement,” he said.
He said the new contract addresses all of the concerns employees had. According to a media release from IAM, union members voted to strike after management made a contract offer that included inadequate paid sick leave, medical cost increases and the lack of essential pay for working during the pandemic. The contract offer also failed to eliminate a two-tier wage system, so every worker is paid the same wage for the same job classification.
A statement from Amphenol Aerospace on Tuesday said, “We are committed to immediately working to negotiate a reasonable resolution with the IAM.”
Weidman said the union and company “sat down and we listed our concerns. They listened to our concerns and addressed our concerns and added it to the contract.”
Weidman said the contract added new sick leave, provided a generous wage increase and increased payments to the 401K retirement system. The new contract also addressed the two-tier wage system, he said. The new contract will increase pay for workers hired in 2013 and later incrementally over the next five years so they make the same as workers who started before 2013.
Weidman said the striking workers are “grateful” for the “huge outpouring of support from the community” including local businesses and citizens while they were on strike.
Amphenol Aerospace has two plants in Sidney that manufacture connectors and plates for private and military air planes, the International Space Station, the military, pickup trucks and four-wheelers, IAM Union President Jim Dix said.
He said between 130 and 150 employees work at the old Amphenol building on Delaware Avenue, while the remaining 700 employees work at the new facility, also on Delaware Avenue, which was built in 2013.
A statement on the settlement from Amphenol was not received as of press time.
