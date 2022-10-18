Amphenol Aerospace in Sidney said in a statement it was “surprised and disappointed” when union members voted to strike.
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1529 Union President Jim Dix said 528 of 614 workers voted to strike for better wages and benefits and walked off the job at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15.
According to a media release, union members voted to strike after management made a contract offer that included inadequate paid sick leave, medical cost increases and the lack of essential pay for working during the pandemic.
The contract offer also failed to eliminate a two-tier wage system, so every worker would be paid the same wage for the same job classification. Dix said the union is asking the company to give employees New York state sick time.
The company’s statement said the two sides spent weeks in discussions and negotiations and “we were pleased to have jointly reached a generous, comprehensive agreement with the bargaining committee for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1529 that would provide our union employees with significant increases in pay and pension benefits, as well as continued access to excellent health care benefits.
“At Amphenol, we take seriously our century-long commitment to being one of the best employers in New York’s Southern Tier, and to providing our team members with compensation and benefits that are well above local averages,” the statement said. “While we were surprised and disappointed that union members voted against the recommendation of their bargaining committee, we are committed to immediately working to negotiate a reasonable resolution with the IAM. This will ensure that we can continue to provide for our employees, support the Sidney and surrounding area communities for generations to come, and manufacture high-technology, high quality interconnect components that enable our nation’s warfighters to keep America and our allies safe.”
Amphenol Aerospace has two plants in Sidney that manufacture connectors and plates for private and military airplanes, the International Space Station, the military, pickup trucks and four-wheelers, Dix said.
He said between 130 and 150 employees work at the old Amphenol building on Delaware Avenue, while the rest of the 700 employees work at the new facility, also on Delaware Avenue, which was built in 2013.
