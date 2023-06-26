Little Pond Campground and Day Use Area in Andes is one of 13 state-owned campgrounds looking for volunteers to help spruce it up July 8.
State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced in a media release that registration is open for a new stewardship day at state-owned campgrounds. The department is working with Parks & Trails New York and the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Volunteers will clean up debris, plant trees and gardens, restore trails and wildlife habitats, remove invasive species and work on various site improvement projects, the release said. State-operated campgrounds welcome millions of visitors annually and this event is a way for those campers and other stewards to give back.
The other campgrounds participating are: Cherry Plain State Park, Cranberry Lake Campground and Day Use Area, Crown Point Campground and Day Use Area, Fish Creek Pond Campground & Day Use Area, Hamlin Beach State Park, Limekiln Lake Campground and Day Use Area, Luzerne Campground and Day Use Area, Mongaup Pond Campground and Day Use Area, Nick’s Lake Campground and Day Use Area, North South Lake Campground and Day Use Area, Northampton Beach Campground and Day Use Area, Scaroon Manor Campground and Day Use Area and Verona Beach State Park.
The department operates 52 campgrounds and five day-use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserve that provide a wide variety of experiences, including island camping, tent and trailer camping, boat launching facilities, hiking trails, beaches and day use areas with picnic tables and grills, the release said. The camping season runs through the summer, with some facilities remaining open during fall foliage and hunting season.
State Parks operates 68 State Parks campgrounds, featuring 8,148 campsites, 18 yurts and 967 cabins and cottages, including full-service cottages with amenities like power, kitchen, bath, beds, living room and outdoor living space, the release said.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which were visited by a record 79.5 million people in 2022, the release said.
The campground is at 549 Little Pond State Campground Road in Andes. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/385xhjts.
