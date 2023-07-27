Andes Central School residents will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 15, to vote on a $4.2 million building project.
According to the school’s website, the project would address safety and security needs, facility needs and update the aging infrastructure of the main building, bus garage and red schoolhouse. It said the “project ensures the upkeep of our quality facilities, keeping students first and foremost safe, and in a competitive environment for all students to learn. Along with keeping the district’s current facilities safe, the new sporting field/courts, playground upgrades, and parking lot reconstruction will enhance the student learning experience.”
The project would complete the remaining historic window replacement, upgrade building security and energy upgrades including insulating the attic and replace the boiler room door and access stairs in the main building, the website said. It would replace the roof and exterior windows and upgrade the security in the bus garage. Security upgrades would also be completed at the red schoolhouse.
Site work around the building would include adding new tennis and pickleball courts, replacing the soccer field, replacing the stormwater piping, reconstructing the bus garage and school parking lot, and upgrade the playground. Upgrading the playground includes adding a new play area for games such as basketball, gaga ball and four square.
The vote will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Fitness Center/Bus Garage Building in Andes.
If approved, the district would complete the designs between August and November, send the designs to the state Education Department for approval in January and once approved, bid out the project, the website said. Phase I of the construction would be in the summer of 2024 and phase II would be completed in the summer of 2025.
According to the website, the district would be reimbursed about 20.4% of the total aidable project cost through state building aid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.