The Andes Central School District will have a new superintendent Aug. 28, just in time for the start of a new school year.
The board of education approved hiring Brigid Collins as the district’s new superintendent during the Aug. 17, meeting.
Interim Superintendent Catherine Barber-Graves said each of four candidates for superintendent was interviewed by three groups made up by community members, parents, faculty and staff. The top candidate was then interviewed by the board of education.
Prior to the interview, district residents were able to complete a survey to say what qualities they would like to see in the new superintendent. Barber-Graves said the ability to make people feel safe and valued was ranked first, while charisma was ranked last.
“We were really blessed with quality candidates,” she said. “We put the word out about the position and received several resumes.”
According to a biography supplied by the Andes district, Collins spent much of her career in rural districts on the east end of Long Island, including 16 years as the assistant principal/principal of programs of a rural kindergarten through eighth grade school in Montauk. She started as an English and reading teacher before she transitioned to administration. According to her website, prior to her job as principal, she was director and staff development lead teacher for the Peconic Teacher Center, where she served as director to about 1,500 educators and administrators from Hampton Bays to Montauk. Overall, she has more than 32 years of experience in education and curriculum.
Collins grew up in New England. She received her bachelors degree from Mount Holyoke College; a masters degree in human services and administration from Springfield College, as well as a master of arts in teaching from Union College. She also holds a doctor of education degree from St. John’s University.
Collins is married to Jim Stewart, who recently retired as a health teacher and coach, and has two sons Robert, 18, and Christopher, 8.
