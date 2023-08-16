Andes Central School District residents rejected a $4.2 million building project Tuesday, Aug. 15, by 36 votes.
According to the district’s website, 86 people voted no, while 50 people voted yes.
Interim Superintendent Catherine Barber-Graves said Wednesday she was surprised at the outcome of the vote. “It’s the first time in my 34 years in education a project has been rejected,” she said.
She said she has heard of a few reasons why it was rejected. “There is so much construction going on in front of the school, people were confused and thought we were already completing a building project and were upset, because they didn’t vote for it,” she said.
The construction in and around the school is a $2.2 million streambank restoration and flood mitigation project on Liddle Brook and Tremper Kill that the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District is undertaking. During the construction, the bridge accessing the back of the school has to be replaced, which meant a road had to be built to the back of the school from Depot Street. That resulted in the removal of a tennis court.
The building project would have moved the tennis courts and added a pickleball court, replaced the soccer field, replaced stormwater piping, reconstructed the bus garage and school parking lot and upgraded the playground.
Barber-Graves said the only athletic program the school offers is tennis and the “playground is very old and needed updating.”
The project would have completed the remaining historic window replacement, upgraded building security and energy upgrades including insulating the attic, and replaced the boiler room door and access stairs in the main building, the website said. It also would have replaced the roof and exterior windows and upgraded the security in the bus garage. Security upgrades would also have been completed at the red schoolhouse.
“These items are so necessary,” she said. “The heat just flies out” of the historic windows and uninsulated attic. The bus garage houses classrooms and needs a new roof, she said.
Barber-Graves said the district, which has the lowest population of students in the county, will have 18 new students entering school this year. “We have a flourishing pre-k, kindergarten and first grade,” she said.
She said the district’s architect will go through the plans to see if there any modifications can be made to the project.
She said some people thought the amount of the project was too high. She said taxpayers with a $100,000 assessment would have seen a $35 increase in their taxes each year, and the Andes district has the lowest property taxes in the county.
Barber-Graves said she fielded phone calls from young families Wednesday morning, who said they didn’t vote Tuesday because they were at the Delaware County Fair.
The next board of education meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
