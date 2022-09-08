Food for Thought
COOPERSTOWN — The exhibit “Ralph Fasanella: American Unseen” will be the topic of discussion at the Food for Thought lunch program at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Fenimore Art Museum on state Route 80.
According to a media release, FAM President and CEO Paul D’Ambrosio will discuss the work of the American folk artist.
The program is $25 for members or $30.
Preregistration is required. Tickets may be reserved online through eventbrite.com.
The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 18.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — Jack Dunlap & Robert Mabe will perform at B Side Ballroom and Supper Club in Oneonta’s Clinton Plaza at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
According to a media release, the duo has been touring the country together since 2019. Considered masters of their instruments, they play a mix of original tunes, classic bluegrass numbers, jazz favorites and covers anyone would recognize. With roots planted firmly in bluegrass, they stretch their sound in ways that all audiences will enjoy and leave the performance wanting more.
Find B Side on Facebook for more information.
Latest Exhibit
ONEONTA — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s History Center at 183 Main St. in downtown Oneonta will reveal its latest exhibit, “Town & Gown: SUNY Oneonta and the Local Community, Past and Present,” at noon Friday, Sept. 16. The exhibit explores SUNY Oneonta’s long history of partnership and collaboration with the Oneonta community.
According to a media release, the exhibit will help mark October’s inauguration of SUNY Oneonta’s ninth president, Dr. Alberto Cardelle, with an emphasis on his institutional agenda and commitment to increased community involvement and participation.
The exhibit will remain on display through Saturday, Nov. 12.
Visit oneontahistory.org for more information.
Fall performances
BAINBRIDGE — The Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge has announced its fall schedule of performances.
First up will be The Monarchs who will perform music from the 50s and 60s on Saturday, Sept. 17, followed by “Memories of Patsy Cline” on Oct. 1, and “Blithe Spirit,” the comic play by Noël Coward, from Oct. 14 to 16.
Bluegrass band Moonshine Falls will perform on Oct. 22, and Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass will entertain audiences with their brand of bluegrass on Nov. 19.
Performances will coincide with exhibits in the Town Hall Theater Gallery featuring works by Branden Hurd on Sept 17, and Oct. 1, followed by a photography exhibit in October and works by Scott Higby in November.
All performances will start at 7 p.m.
Visit jerichoarts.com for more information.
