Blues Express runs Saturday
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present The Parlor Cats on Saturday, Aug. 20.
According to a media release, The Parlor Cats are a hard-hitting Chicago blues party band from Binghamton.
Boarding will begin at 6:30pm at Milford Depot and the train will leave the station at 7 p.m. for a three-hour ride with a full cash bar for those 21 and older.
Call 607-353-8030 to visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Festival to feature duo
COOPERSTOWN — Guitarist JIJI and violinist Danbi Um, both celebrated young virtuosos on their respective instruments, will present a duo performance at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Lake Street in Cooperstown, at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, part of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival’s 24th season.
According to a media release, the duo will present a genre-spanning program of works by Corelli, Paganini, Piazzolla, and Ella Fitzgerald, in a performance designed to expand the audience’s conception of the capabilities of each instrument.
Festival Founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis stated in the release that the performance offers something else: the rare opportunity to see these two superlative musicians join forces.
“These are two powerhouse performers taking the stage as a duo, which is an incredibly intimate format,” says Chesis. “You will get to see a side of these two that you won’t see anywhere else.”
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. They may be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. There is a $2 service fee per phone order.
Audience members must show proof of vaccination, including a required booster shot for those who are eligible.
Sunday concert set
JEFFERSON — The Realtime Dixieland Band will perform in the bandstand on the Jefferson Town Green from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. If it rains the concert will be held across the street in the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St.
According to a media release, the seven-piece band will perform a program of old favorites.
Hosted by the Jefferson Historical Society, the concert will be followed by an ice cream social with ice cream provided by Stewart's. Bringing a lawn chair is suggested.
Evening with strings...Heartstrings
MIDDLEBURGH — An Evening with The Heartstrings Project will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Walt Whitman Books at 304 Main St. in Middleburgh.
According to a media release, the Heartstrings Project is an indie folk and Americana group from the woods of New York's Hudson Valley. Its members are Luke Wygodny, Marina Pires, Nyssa Grant and Samuel Quiggins.
With the cello, violin, guitar and voices, the group balances craftsmanship to move between harmonies, creating textural landscapes that range from ethereal cinematic ballads to traditional foot stomping folk anthems.
Reserved numbered seating will be limited to 22. The $18 tickets may be purchased in-person at W.Whitman Books during regular store hours, or with a credit/debit card at www.wwhitmanbooks.com/events/heartstrings-project.
Admittance requires proof of COVID double vaccination at the door. Face masks are optional.
Mid-week recital on tap
HOBART — An organ recital will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the sanctuary of Hobart Presbyterian Church on Maple Street in Hobart. Performing will be organist Eddie Zheng, a native of New York City and student of Paul Jacobs at the Juilliard School.
According to a media release, Zheng has performed in cities throughout North America, such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, and several times in Beijing, China.
In addition to his studies, Zheng is artist-in-residence at Saint Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church in New York City.
He will play Hobart church’s M.P. Möller pipe organ, installed in 1914 and restored in 1979. His performance will include works by Bach, Vivaldi.
The event, originally scheduled for May and postponed, will also feature vocalist Heather Walts of Stamford and pianist and Julliard student Youlan Ji.
Country band set to perform
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Rylee Lum band will perform country music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20 in Richfield Springs, as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, the 15-year-old Otsego County teen is a Nashville recording artist. He started playing guitar when he was 8 and a year later began to sing while playing. He spent two years performing at fairs, festivals and parties. By the time he was 11, he had his own band. He and his band play an average of 60 shows a year.
Play to be read
COOPERSTOWN — A reading of the play "The Venetians" and talkback with the playwright Matt Barbot will offered at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 and Thursday, Aug. 25, at Fenimore Art Museum's amphitheater.
According to a media release, in "The Venetians," Othello, the Moorish general, wants to give his beloved Desdemona the beautiful secret wedding she deserves, but that means borrowing money. Unfortunately for him, the Jewish moneylender Shylock has spent too long among the terrible people of Venice to see this marriage as anything but a death sentence for Othello. Unbeknownst to Shylock, however, his own daughter has begun an illicit romance that may bring the whole world crashing down on all their heads. A crossover between Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice" and "The Tragedy of Othello,' "The Venetians" uses two classical outsiders to ask questions about immigration, assimilation, national identity, and what acceptance truly means.
Admission to the play reading is free with a suggested donation. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Art & Music doubleheader
STAMFORD — "Wild Portraits," an exhibit featuring animals in humor attire by local artist Alejandra Castaneda, will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in the Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford. It will be followed by a 7 p.m. performance featuring uncleshake in Veterans Memorial Park. Visit event sponsors roxburyartsgroup.org, or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
