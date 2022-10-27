Bartender’s Ball on tap at B Side
ONEONTA — The annual Bartender’s Ball and Halloween costume bash will return to B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The bartenders will be Patti Canner, Sabrina Beckerink, Chris Patterson and Jim Brady.
Photo show set to open
STAMFORD — A Community Photo Show will open with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
The second ever gallery show in the art space will run through Jan. 7.
‘Misery’ to close with Sunday matinee
DOWNTOWN — The Bigger Dreams Production of “Misery,” based on the novel by Stephen King, will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct 29, and close with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The play opened Oct. 21, in the Production Center at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the production includes mature subject matter. The cast features Brooke Tallman, Steve Dillon and Darcy Gibson.
General admission tickets are $20; tickets for students and seniors are $15. They are available at www.bigger dreamsproductions.org/tick ets.
Sitar concert set for Friday
ONEONTA — Sitarist Arjun Verma will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta, as part of the Oneonta Concert Association’s 2022-23 season.
The sitar is described a plucked stringed instrument, originating from the Indian subcontinent, used in Hindustani classical music.
According to a media release, Arjun is the son of Roop Verma of Oneonta, a disciple of Ali Akbar Khan and Ravi Shankar.
Arjun began learning sitar from his father at the age of 5. He performs in a style described as encompassing the deeply contemplative as well as the exhilarating elements of Indian music.
Visit www.OneontaCon certAssociation.org for more information and tickets or reserve them by calling 607-376-7283.
Tickets may also be purchased in Oneonta at Eighth Note Music Store at 10 S. Main St. and Green Toad Bookstore at 198 Main St.
