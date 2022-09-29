Troubadours to perform
OXFORD — 6 On The Square in Oxford will continues its 16th folk/acoustic season with a performance by Scott Cook with Pamela Mae at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
He will be joined by his partner, Mae, who sings and plays banjo and upright bass.
According to a media release, in 2007, songwriter Scott Cook quit his job teaching kindergarten in Taiwan and moved into a minivan. The West Virginia native who now lives in Alberta, Canada, has made his living as a troubadour ever since, touring almost incessantly across Canada, the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere, averaging 150 shows and a dozen summer festivals a year, and releasing seven albums of plainspoken, keenly observant verse along the way.
Tickets may be purchased at 6onthesquare.org or call 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required for entry.
Big Little Lions will perform on Oct. 8, Greg Greenway on Nov. 5, The Pairs and Basset on Nov. 19, and a Christmas show with Cassie and Maggie MacDonald will be held Dec. 4, followed by the Burns Sisters on Dec. 18.
Evening of porch music
GILBERTSVILLE — The Empire House in Gilbertsville will have an evening of music on its porch starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
The music will feature Steve Jacobsen and Ken Held on guitar and Mike Birdsall on percussion.
Reservations are recommended because of limited seating and may be made by calling 607-783-2589.
Art opening set
HOBART — An art exhibit featuring the works of Robert Buckwalter will open with a reception from 2 to 4 pm. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Mural on Main Gallery at 631 Main St. in Hobart.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — Empire of Light, with Peter Hutchison and Brian Wilkens of Subduing Mara, will follow opener Wayne Carrington at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, as B Side Ballroom and Supper Club at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta celebrates its 10-year anniversary.
At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Tin Horns & Calico, Rally songs from the Anti-Rent Movement will be performed during a free Sunday Supper Club event.
According to a media release, the evening of local music is in support of the documentary "The Town That Shot the Sheriff," directed by Victoria Kupchinetsky and will include original songs performed by Wayne Carrington, Matt Pelletier, Peter Hutchison, Ned Brower, Brian Wilkens, Andrew Pellitier, Roger Hecht, John Finn, Andrew Carrington and Sweet Marie.
Hanzolo to play on weekend train
MILFORD — Hanzolo will be the featured band when the Cooperstown Blues Express departs Milford Depot at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
According to a media release, the band is described as a funk/reggae band that produces groovy, soulful originals and fun, funky covers.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. for the three-hour ride with cash bar for those 21 and older.
Call 607-353-8030 or visit thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Fall concert set
COOPERSTOWN — The American String Quartet, joined by cellist Philippe Muller and flutist Linda Chesis, will perform at the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival’s fall concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Christ Episcopal Church at 46 River St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the quartet will perform works by Haydn and Aaron Jay Kernis and conclude the afternoon joined by Muller for Schubert’s cello quintet.
The American String Quartet has performed the cello quintet regularly since the beginning of its career, violist Daniel Avshalomov noted in the release and yet the piece continues to reveal new layers of meaning with each performance.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance either online from www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. There is a $2 service fee per phone order.
Audience members are no longer required to show proof of vaccination.
Afternoon concert
MIDDLEBURGH — W. Whitman Books at 304 Main St. in Middleburgh will present Friction Farm at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
According to a media release, the modern-folk duo of Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay is a husband and wife team of traveling troubadours who combine storytelling, social commentary and humor to create songs of everyday life, local heroes, and quirky observations.
The 90-minute concerts at W. Whitman Books are limited to 22 attendees. All seats are reserved and must be purchased in advance. Proof of double COVID 19 vaccination is required for entry.
Tickets are $18 and may be purchased during regular store hours or on the store's website with a debit/credit card for an additional processing fee.
Visit www.wwhitmanbooks.com/events for more information.
