Murder mystery
NORWICH — Chenango Arts Council will begin its 2022/23 season with Agatha Christie’s "The Mousetrap," at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Martin W. Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
Tickets range in price from $10 to 18. Call 607-336-2787 for seat reservations or purchase tickets by the season or performance at ChenanagoArts.org.
Closing night
DELHI — A closing night event for Drawarama will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Bushel Collective at 196 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the series of workshop and drawing experiments will be celebrated with refreshments, music and collaborative drawing along with a look at the collected drawings produced during during the series.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Folk-pop duo to perform
OXFORD — The American/Canadian duo Big Little Lions will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 On The Square in Oxford.
According to a media release, Helen Austin and Paul Otten’s first collaboration won them a Juno Award in 2014. Since then, as Big Little Lions, they have produced infectious, optimistic folk-pop songs that are jam-packed with emotion and tight harmonies that sound like two people working side-by-side instead of living in different countries — Austin in British Columbia and Otten in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Otten plays drums, bass and keyboard while singing lead vocals, and Austin sings, plays guitar and does foot percussion.
The $20 tickets (plus a $2 service charge) may be purchased at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. Doors will open one hour before the start of the performance. The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
CANO exhibit opens
ONEONTA — An exhibit featuring the works of sculpture and photographer Wenda Habenicht and a sound-imaging installation by Michael Peters opened Oct. 1, at Continuing Arts Network of Oneonta, at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. It will remain through Oct. 15.
According to a media release, the exhibit is visually dynamic, playful, astute and immersive.
Gallery hours are from noon until 2 p.m. Monday and noon until 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Visit canoneonta.org for more information.
