Area businesses and municipalities were awarded state grants Friday, Dec. 16.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $24.3 million was awarded to support 56 municipalities and not-for-profit organizations for park improvements, heritage area enhancements and historic preservation projects through Round XII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative, a media release said. The grants from the Environmental Protection Fund are administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The village of Cobleskill will receive a $400,000 Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Environmental Protection Fund Parks D grant for park improvements at Iorio Park.
“This is such exciting news,” Cobleskill Mayor Rebecca Stanton-Terk said Monday. “Cobleskill’s community playground is in need of major upgrading. We will be replacing the 30-year-old wooden structure with a more user friendly, all inclusive play structure. With the village pool in the same location, the village board of trustees felt that families might enjoy more recreation opportunities at that same location. Our plans include adding a basketball court, volleyball court and concrete skate park.”
She said “The women’s softball field is almost complete. We hope to throw out the first pitch on ‘Title IV Field’ this year, and there are talks of a pavilion, walking path and new recreation center as future additions.”
The Environmental Protection Fund Grant Program for Parks, Heritage and Preservation supports matching grants for the acquisition, planning, development, and improvement of parks, historic properties, and heritage areas within New York, the release said. Funds are awarded to municipalities or not-for-profit organizations with an ownership interest.
Funding for the program was included in Round XII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative, the release said. Regional councils reviewed projects from the program and provided scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies, the release said. Applicants used New York’s Consolidated Funding Application, the state’s single application for state resources, which includes programs from numerous agencies. It is designed to provide expedited and streamlined access to a combined pool of grant funds and tax credits from dozens of existing programs. A full list of Round XII awards that have been made can be found here.
Also listed online were businesses and organizations that were awarded grants this year as part of other programs in the Round XII Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
Clark Farmstead Creamery LLC, in Delhi, received a $260,000 Empire State Development grant to help it expand. According to the media release, the expansion “will increase the production capacity of their licensed milk processing plant and creamery. This modified facility will enable the creamery to keep up with growing demand, as well as to develop new cultured dairy product lines to increase diversification and pursue new market opportunities including interstate sales of dairy products.”
The MARK Project Inc. in Arkville received a $20,000 Homes and Community Renewal, Office of Community Renewal grant. According to the release, the The MARK Project will assist in the completion of a downtown assessment, design guidelines and facade drawings for properties located in the village of Fleischmanns.
The city of Oneonta received a $500,000 Homes and Community Renewal, Office of Community Renewal grant for the Oneonta Theatre stabilization. The grant was announced by the city last month.
The Farmers’ Museum received a $52,500 Empire State Development Market New York grant. According to the release, the museum will use the funds to “undertake a major rebranding effort and build a state-of-the-art, easy-to-navigate website that captures and conveys the museum’s vibrant personality, attracting visitors to Cooperstown and the Mohawk Valley.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.