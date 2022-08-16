A drought watch has been issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, most of the state is in a drought watch. The only counties not included in the drought watch are Wayne, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Lewis, Hamilton, northern Herkimer, Westchester and New York City.
John Milgrim, a spokesperson for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, said in an email “The Department of Environmental Protection is closely monitoring water levels throughout the supply region in the Catskills and lower Hudson Valley and always recommends responsible conservation measures, but the city and Westchester remain in normal (non-drought) status due in part to the current levels of the system’s storage capacity. The DEP’s reservoirs are about 9% below normal for this time of year.”
He said the reservoirs rely on snow melt from the previous winter to fill them, then draw them down throughout the year and don’t rely on groundwater. “Some will be lower than others,” he said. There are currently 422 billion gallons of water in storage, compared to 469 billion gallons normally, the release said.
The state is encouraging residents affected by the drought, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks, the release said. This includes watering lawns only when necessary, reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifies or air conditioners to water plants, raise the lawn mower cutting height, use a broom and not a hose to clean driveways or sidewalks and fix leaking pipes, hoses and faucets.
Observed precipitation has been less than normal with shortfalls of two to six inches common over the last 90 days, the release said. The dry weather began in the spring and is beginning to significantly affect other metrics. Stream flows and groundwater levels are well below normal throughout much of the affected regions. Groundwater levels have been declining over the past few months and they are not expected to improve in the immediate future due to the existing precipitation deficit.
The National Weather Service outlook for the remainder of the summer predicts above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, the release said.
An increasing number of water supply challenges are being reported due to dry conditions, the release said. Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.
A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency and disaster, the release said. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state drought watch.
In addition to the drought watch expansion, the majority of the state is currently at a high risk for wildfires. Any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. Campfires are among the top five causes of wildfires.
