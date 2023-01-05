Area counties are seeking the public’s help in mapping broadband internet availability.
The Federal Communications Commission has a “last mile” local challenge to connect all residences in the country to broadband internet, Jen Gregory, executive director of Southern Tier 8, said. The program was launched on Nov. 18, but the broadband map wasn’t unveiled until Dec. 20, she said.
The FCC wants stakeholders, including counties, private consumers and businesses to review the map to make sure it’s accurate by Jan. 13. Southern Tier 8 is working with Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties on the program, she said.
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield brought up the program at the end of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors meeting Jan. 4.
“FCC put out a map about what broadband is available in the area,” he said. “I went on the site. They had my address wrong and what broadband was available at my house. I encourage everyone to go to this website and check out your address.”
Masonville Town Supervisor Betty Scott echoed Marshfield’s concerns. “Addresses on the maps are wrong. Delhi Telephone Company did challenge some of the places where the maps are wrong.”
Delaware County Planning Department Director Shelly Johnson-Bennett said the the department is working with its geographic information system (GIS) maps and comparing them with the FCC maps to find discrepancies.
She said there are 30,000 points in Delaware County on the FCC map that need comparing with the GIS maps, so the public’s help is needed. She was also aware of maps that were incorrect and said “It’s even worse in other counties.”
One of those counties is Chenango County, Chenango County Director of Planning and Airport Administrator Shane Butler said. Butler said his department of three employees has been comparing the state Public Service Commission broadband map and the FCC broadband map. “At this moment we have found 500 discrepancies,” between the two maps he said.
He said part of the reason for the discrepancies is how broadband is defined between the two departments. He said the state uses the FCC’s definition of broadband to be more than 25 megabits per second downloads and more than 3mbps uploads.
“Ironically, the FCC doesn’t use their own definition,” he said.
The FCC map allows internet from satellite services to be counted as high-speed internet, Gregory said. “I don’t consider satellite internet to be high-speed internet,” she said. “It’s too slow for downloading educational materials or for gaming.”
Butler said his department would be submitting all of the discrepancies it finds to the FCC and encouraged residents to go to the map and file a challenge if their information is incorrect.
Otsego County Director of Planning Tammie Harris said her department is also comparing the data to find discrepancies to submit. She said, so far there haven’t been a lot of incorrect addresses found in Otsego County. “We’ve been encouraging people to check their addresses and internet availability and submit their own information if it’s incorrect,” Harris said.
Residents can check their own information at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. There are links on the site explaining how to file a challenge and change an address. There is also a way to submit questions to the FCC for help.
