string quartet to perform
COBLESKILL — The Upper Catskill String Quartet will present a free Masterworks Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the United Methodist Church at 107 Chapel St. in Cobleskill.
Violinists Heather Chan and Jessica Belflower, violist Amy Tompkins and cellist Brittany Tissiere will perform Anton Bruckner’s Rondo in C minor and William Grant Still’s Lyric Quartette, concluding with Antonin Dvorak’s famously beloved String Quartet No. 12 (“American”).
Trio to play during silent film
NORWICH — Old and new will be combined at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Martin W. Kappel Theater at 29 W. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, “Robin Hood” one of the largest scale movies of the Silent Area will be paired with a live score created just for the occasion.
“Film and Strings” will combine the 1922 version by Douglas Fairbanks with a live performance by the trio Opus Black. The grandest sets, most daring stunts, and brightest stars of Hollywood’s youth will be combined with a one-of-a-kind musical performance complete with violin, viola and cello.
The event is part of the Chenango Arts Council’s 2022-23 season.
Tickets may be purchased at https://chenangoarts council. thundertix.com/
Visit chenangoarts.org for more information.
Exhibit extended
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Yager Museum of Arts and Culture at Hartwick College will extend its fall exhibit “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues and Soul” through Dec. 8.
According to a media release, the exhibit features 75 prints taken by photographer Larry Hulst at performances by such music legends as Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King and Lauryn Hill.
Visit www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum for more information.
