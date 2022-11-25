Artists to give talk
FLEISCHMANNS — A talk by artists Susan Yelavich and David Young will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1053 Gallery at 1053 Main St. in Fleischmanns.
According to a media release, the two will discuss their ongoing collaboration that sees Yelavich’s textiles paired with Young’s AI art creating a conversation between analog and digital approaches to abstract imagery.
Their show, “Echo Chambers” will remain at 1053 Gallery through Jan. 7.
Visit 1053gallery.com for more information.
Dancers at college to give fall show
SUNY ONEONTA — The Terpsichorean Dance Company, an all-student ensemble, will present its fall show at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1 and 2, and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Goodrich Theater on the campus of SUNY Oneonta.
Call 607-436-3456 for more information.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — Blues Maneuver and Lara Hope and the Arktones will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Episodes will perform heart funk, heartfelt soul at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Follow the Muse featuring Nick Piccininni on fiddle and special local guests Jump the Shark will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
All evenings will have a $10 cover charge.
Nutcracker ballet to be performed
SUNY ONEONTA — The 35th presentation of the Nutcracker ballet, directed by Donna I. Decker and ballet by Irine Fokine, will feature live, full-length performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and at 1and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Goodrich Theater on the State University College at Oneonta campus.
Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for student and seniors and may be purchased online at https://fokineballetcompany.square.site/, at Green Toad Bookstore and Five Star Subaru in Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association in Cooperstown and Rachel’s Framing and Fine Art in Delhi.
Call 607-432-6290 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.