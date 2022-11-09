School to present play
LAURENS — The drama club at Laurens Central School will present “The Twits” based on a book by Roald Dahl, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the high school.
According to a media release, the play features monkeys, heavy set birds and two people described as nasty.
Admission is $5. Tickets will be available at the door.
Call 607-432-2990 for more information.
Exhibit preview set for Saturday
GILBERTSVILLE — “Map Body Memory,” an exhibit of collaged and painted works on paper by Brian Felder, may be previewed from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Marcus Villagran’s Dunderberg Gallery at 118 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
Regular gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Appointments may be made by calling 607-783-2012 or 607-783-2476.
SUNY ONEONTA — “Sweat” a 2015 play by Lynn Nottage, will presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in Goodrich Theater at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, directed by Andrew Kahl, “Sweat” won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for drama.
Centered on the working class, the production portrays a meeting between a parole officer, two ex-convicts and three women who were childhood friends and had worked in the same factory. The action takes place in a fictional bar in Reading, Pennsylvania.
The play examines the disintegration of a friendship after two women — one white, one black — apply for the same management job.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/mrx9xh44 for more information and tickets.
Songwriter Showcase to be presented
EARLVILLE — An evening of original songs and stories behind them will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, the Songwriter Showcase will feature several musicians who participated in a fall songwriting series led by instructor Reyna Stagnaro.
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online before noon on Nov. 12, or at the door starting at 6 p.m.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or call 315-691-3550 for more information.
Tickets are also available at https://tinyurl.com/4nr6kzvy for the 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, performance by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm.
‘Identity Crisis’ set to open in Norwich
NORWICH —The Chenango Arts Council will exhibit “Identity Crisis,” the work of Tiko El Outa, in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich from Friday, Nov. 18 to Dec. 2. A reception to mark the opening will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a media release, the artist explores the deeper truths of individuals and raises questions of identity, authenticity and realness in her art.
The exhibit represents a three-year exploration of how global factors such a politics, society, ideology, consumer psychology and family ties affect individuals and what changes it provokes.
Tiko El Outa is a Georgian German multidisciplinary artist based in New York and Berlin.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Writers Salon to be held Thursday
ONEONTA — A Writers Salon will be held at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta. Jesse Hilson will reading from his recent crime novel, "Blood Trip," set in a fictional Oneonta. He'll also share works from his poetry collection, out this month.
Hilson, a freelance reporter, lives in the Catskills. His writing has appeared in AZURE, Maudlin House, Expat Press, Misery Tourism, Excuse Me Mag, Rejection Letters, Heavy Feather Review, Eclectica, Opt West, Pink Plastic House, and many other indie publications.
His novel "Blood Trip" was published in April by Close to the Bone (UK) and his poetry chapbook Handcuffing the Venus De Milo will be published in November.
Visit www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon for more information.
Film and concert on tap at college
HARTWICK COLLEGE — At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in observance of Native American Heritage Month, Yager Museum at Hartwick College will screen “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World.”
According to a media release, the award-winning documentary illuminates the influence of indigenous people on North American popular music. From Mildred Bailey to Link Wray to Robbie Robertson, pioneering Native American musicians helped shape the soundtracks of many lives.
Also, live music will be presented at the Yager at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, via “Killdeer Trio Plays for Larry Hulst.”
Killdeer Trio is described as a genre-defying band specializing in original compositions and group improvisations that blend modern jazz, rock, folk, and hip-hop into a unique and accessible style. Killdeer Trio includes Hartwick College Artists-in-Residence Wyatt Ambrose and Evan Jagels, as well as Cherry Valley-based drummer Sebastian Green.
