Free concert
ONEONTA — The Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Andrew Pease and Amy Hoxie, will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the theme of the concert is “Diversions,” which, per Pease “addresses many facets of the word from everyday fun to healing distractions to using cunning to get out of sticky situations.”
Pease will conduct Fanfare Aureus by Kimberly Archer, On the Shores of Endless Sea by Kevin Day, Symphonic Songs for Band by Robert Russell Bennett, and Pastime, A Salute to Baseball by Jack Stamp. “Our performance of Pastime will feature new material created by the composer to honor Aaron Judge’s recent home run record” Pease noted in the release.
Hoxie will conduct March of the Belgian Paratroopers by Pierre Leemans, Rhosymedre by Ralph Vaughan Williams, An Original Suite for Military Band by Gordon Jacob and Polka and Fugue from the opera “Schwanda the Bagpiper” by Jaromir Weinberger. Hoxie states “the opera involves Schwanda, a master bagpiper, who is led on a series of colorful adventures and diversions by Babinsky, a robber.”
Although the concert is being presented at no charge, donations will be accepted and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Call 607-293-8079, visit catskillwinds.com or find Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble on Facebook for more information.
Exhibit to open
DELHI — Bushel will present “After the Fall Comes Love; or The Shadow Society,” a multidisciplinary group exhibit, curated by artist Haley Hughes, that seeks to create, in common cause, a truthful space of love and reconciliation within a trepidatious era.
The exhibition will run from Nov. 19 through Dec. 10, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and open house with the artists from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Bushel is at 106 Main St in Delhi.
According to a media release, the exhibit brings together 30 artists with whom Hughes has collaborated, or came to know through various arts communities over the last 20 years or more. They include Dove Hays, Blanka Amezkua, Simon Lee, Angela Conant w/ text by Kendra Sullivan, J. Stoner Blackwell, Angel Favorite, Richie Adomako, Eugenia Chun, Monica Palma, William Powida, Julia Samuels, Zeljko McMullen, Kyp Malone, Tatiana Kronberg, Lilah Friedland, Holly Overton, Dan Wooldridge, Dominika Ksel, Eddy Segal, Tianna Kennedy, Muir Hughes, Hope Gangloff, Chris Fox, Alex Egan, Garrett Devoe, Erin O’Donnell, Jesse Karch, Julia Lee, and Haley Hughes.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — The Driftwoods will perform with Jason Wicks at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
A $15 cover charge will be taken at the door for the evening of classic honky-tonk music with cocktails only.
Mopar Cams will perform with Lara Hope & the Arktones at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25.
A $10 cover charge will be collected at the door for the evening of rockabilly music.
Blues Maneuver is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The cover charge will be $10.
