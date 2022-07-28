flamenco dancing on tap in Franklin
FRANKLIN — Franklin Stage Company will present a dance concert featuring the New York City company, Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, in Chapel Hall at 25 Institute St. in Franklin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Visit www.franklinstage company.org or call 607-829-3700 for more information
Upcoming concerts at WKC
WEST KORTRIGHT — The Brother Brothers, an acoustic folk duo, will perform indoors at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at West Kortright Centre.
Identical twins, David and Allan Moss, have been described as a cross between The Everly Brothers and The Beach Boys as well as Simon and Garfunkle
Tickets range from $10 to $20 and may be purchased at https://westkc.org/eventbrite-event/the-brother-brothers/.
The Resistance Revival Chorus take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
According to a media release, the group centers women in music, and addresses how historically marginalized women have been in the music industry.
Tickets range from $25 to $35 and may be purchased at https://westkc.org/eventbrite-event/resistance-revival-chorus/.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for both performances.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Band to perform
LAURENS — A fifth concert will be presented this summer from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, when Small Town Big Band performs in the gazebo in Knapp Park in Laurens.
According to a media release, funding was provided by a Laurens resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
The park has some benches for seating and attendees may bring their own chairs and blankets.
‘The play’s the thing’
MARGARETVILLE — The Open Eye Theater’s Summer Shortcuts has been entertaining audiences with a variety of 10 minute plays for 12 years.
This year’s selections were written by playwrights from across the country and will be performed scripts-in-hand with themes involving change and life adjustment. Marge Helenchild is the project director.
Titles include “Home” by Scott Mullen, “A Life Enriching Community” by Philip Middleton Williams, “Canyon’s Edge” by
Barbara Lindsay, “The Back Porch Gang” by Ben Scranton, “Weaving a Tapestry” by Enid Cokinos, “Scars” by Pamela Kingsley, “The Greatest Card Trick” by Hugh Mackay and “More
Pasta” by Leon Kaye. Directors are Amie Brockway, Marge Helenchild, Pip Merrick and Elizabeth Sherr. Actors include Patricia Brannen, Amie Brockway, Ron Brockway, Darlene DeMaille, Erwin Karl, Pip Merrick, Roy Moses, Elizabeth Sherr, Ward Stevenson, Kathy Taylor and Alice Zigelis.
Live performances began Thursday, July 28, and will continue to be presented through Sunday, Aug. 7, at 960 Main St. in Margaretville at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are pay-what-you-will with a suggested price of $10.
Vaccinations are strongly requested and masks recommended.
The theater is fully accessible and air conditioned.
Visit www.openeyethea ter.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
Students tackle Shakespeare
WEST KORTRIGHT — The 35th annual outdoor presentation of Shakespeare in the Valley began Friday, July 29, and will continue Saturday, July 30, at West Kortright Centre at 49 W. Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
According to a media release, “The Love For Three Oranges” will be presented at 6 p.m. and will be followed with “The Winter’s Tale” at 8 p.m.
WKC’s Young People Arts Workshop students will perform.
Visit westkc.org for more information and tickets.
Weekend tours set
Tours will be offered Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, in seven Delaware County locations when 32 local artists and galleries open their doors to the public.
According to a media release, sponsored by AMR Artists, studios will be available to tour in Andes, Arkville, Denver, Fleischmanns, Halcottsville and Roxbury. AMR stands for Andes, Margaretville and Roxbury.
A map and more information, including how artists may join the 2023 tour, is available at AMROpen Studios.org.
