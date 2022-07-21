Festival performances continue
DELHI— The 34th season of the Honest Brook Music Festival will continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, with the Horszowski Trio; 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with pianist Zhu Wang; and violinist Lun Li and pianist Ying Li on Aug. 14.
According to a media release, the Honest Brook Music Festival was founded in 1989 by Michael Cannon and the late Christopher Desler. Concerts have been presented annually each summer except for 2020, when the concert season had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Performances are held in a converted dairy barn at 1885 Honest Brook Road in Delhi.
Unassigned seating for 2022 is by reservation only at $25 per concert.
Reservations may be made online at HBMF.org or by calling 607-746-3770.
Porchfest to return
STAMFORD — The second Porchfest organized by the Roxbury Arts Group is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
According to a media release, last year’s event was deemed such a success, with residents and businesses hosting local musicians on their front porches and stoops, that nearly twice the number of performers applied this year. Stamford is expected to be filled with music from end to end along Main Street, also known as Route 23.
There are no tickets needed and there is no reserved seating. Folks will stroll and congregate on lawns to hear music.
The lineup includes Acoustic Spin with Karen Anderson; Bill Farrish; Bobby Curious; Jacob Derwin; D’Raz’; Doug Decker; Grimestone; Mike Herman SoLo; David Kearney; Jim Kopp; Little Sparrow; Pocket Merchant; Ron and Albert Duo; Spiral Motion Sound – Pam West & Theodore Finkle; Those Darn Cats; 13 For Life and Wyatt Ambrose.
String ensemble set to perform
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24, with the Leonata String Ensemble in the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson.
The program will feature trio compositions of Beethoven and Enescu and trio arrangements of Debussy, Faure and Satie.
The musicians are Leo Milman on violin and Natalya Milman on viola, and Brian Mooney on cello. Milman also created the original arrangements.
A reception will follow.
Final concert Sunday
OXFORD — 6 On The Square will finish its free concerts in Oxford’s Lafayette Park at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, with John Dady & Friends.
According to a media release, The Dady Brothers — considered favorites at 6 On The Square — entertained audiences around the world for decades with their mix of Celtic and American folk music.
As harmony singers, multi-instrumentalists and songwriters, John and Joe Dady recorded 12 albums and shared stages with, among others, Rick Danko (The Band), Pete Seeger, Ani DiFranco, Jay Unger and Molly Mason, The Clancy Brothers, Danny O’Flaherty, Kate Wolf, Arlo Guthrie, Bill Staines, Finbar Furey, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Cherish the Ladies, and Robin and Linda Williams.
In 2019, Joe Dady lost his battle with leukemia. John continues to carry on the music, performing solo or with close friends.
Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged. In the event or rain, the concert will be moved inside 6OTS.
afternoon concert
WEST KORTRIGHT — West Kortright Centre will present Elena Moon Park and Friends in a donation optional outdoor concert of re-imagined folk music and original children’s songs from around the globe, with an emphasis on East Asia at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
According to a media release, Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist and educator Moon Park uses music to connect people across cultural divides.
Her first album, Rabbit Days and Dumplings, was featured on NPR’s All Things Considered and won a Parent’s Choice Award.
She has performed on stages ranging from Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to the Melbourne International Arts Festival.
Guests are advised to arrive at least 10 minutes early to register or may do so in advance at westkc.org. Walk-ups will be welcome. Masks are encouraged. The grounds will open at noon.
Limited tent seating is available. Later arrivals will want to bring lawn seating. Picnickers are welcome.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Trio to give two more shows
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Stage Company will present a concert featuring Vicki Kristina Barcelona Band, a three-woman, multi-instrumentalist group, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Chapel Hall at 25 Institute St. in Franklin.
The show was previously presented Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22.
According to media release, the women are described as a power trio.
Vicki Kristina Barcelona is comprised of three seasoned music veterans, Rachelle Garniez, Amanda Homi and Terry Radigan, who’ve made it their mission to re-imagine the lyrical genius of the songbook of Tom Waits — one of the most iconic artists in America. Inventive interpretations are created via inventive three-part harmonies and a treasure trove of instruments including banjos, bottles, squeezebox, and zills, and their distinct styles form a captivating and original mix.
The singers, each a hybrid storyteller and multi-instrumentalist in her own right, join forces to create a world of sound at once powerful, playful and poignant. Collectively, the artists of Vicki Kristina Barcelona Band have played and recorded with such luminaries as Jack White, Jackson Browne, Jane Siberry, Patty Loveless, Dan Penn, Ray La Montaigne, Thomas Dolby, and Taylor Mac.
Admission is a suggested donation of $25 per person.
Visit www.franklinstage company.org or call 607-829-3700 for more information and to reserve seats.
Play in development to be shared
DELHI — Bushel will present “Lemons,” a workshop play in development, written by Sarah Todes and directed by Sarah Hughes at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
According to a media release, doors will open 30 minutes before each performance. Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
Tickets at $20 per person are available online at lemons.brownpapertickets.com.
“Lemons” explores how social media affects relationship to grief.
It features performers Marisa Caruso, David Gould, Keren Lugo, and Sarah Todes.
Beginning as a personal narrative essay that quickly deconstructs, “Lemons” breaks out into scenes, being interrupted by other voices, and spiraling at the mercy of memory, imagination and doom scrolling.
Dance and movement at times accentuate, at times provide counterpoint to the rhythm of the first-person narrative.
Todes describes her play in the release as “an examination of female strength, both physical and emotional, in the face of capitalist patriarchy. My play looks at how societal expectations have come to inform our relationship to grief, our identities, our bodies, and each other.”
Todes, a playwright, creator, and ensemble performer, appeared at the Franklin Stage Company in its recent production of Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona.Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Exhibit opening
HANCOCK — A porch reception will mark the opening of “P&D and Mini Me,” an exhibit of contemporary art, from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Birdhouse Gallery at 499 E. Front St. in Hancock.
According to a media release, the exhibit references the 1970s pattern and decoration movement in the Birdhouse. The six participating artists have all made miniature copies of their works for the show.
The exhibit will remain available by appointment though Labor Day.
Visit www.facebook.com/TheBirdhouseGallery/ for more information.
Duo to perform forgotten treasures
WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre will present a timeless performance by Rachael Price and Vilray Blair Bolles at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
According to a media release, Price, frontwoman of the hit multi-genre band Lake Street Dive, and her partner, singer/guitarist Bolles, sing intimate arrangements of forgotten treasures, interspersed with original minimalist original works that evoke the Golden Age of radio. The duo’s shared affinity for Jazz Age musicals, Tin Pan Alley music, and other songs from the ‘30s through ‘50s informs their vibrant arrangements, creating a fresh yet nostalgic sound.
Advance tickets for the indoor performance with limited seating are recommended. Visit westkc.org to purchase advance tickets at $40 for WKC members or $44. Advance ticketing will close at midnight Saturday, July 23. Walk-ups are welcome if space permits. The box office will open at 3 p.m. and doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
Masks and/or social distancing are encouraged.
Picnickers are welcome. The Tulip and The Rose will sell food on-site, starting at 3 p.m.
WKC is at 49 West Kortright Church Road near East Meredith.
Visit westkc.org or call 607- 278-5454 for more information.
