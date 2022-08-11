Hotel adds music to menu
GILBERTSVILLE — Alone Together: The Mollin-Clay Jazz Duo, will perform at the Empire House Hotel at 136 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
The duo includes trumpeter Carleton Clay and Rich Mollin on bass. They will play classical American music as well as jazz adaptations drawn from the American Songbook and Swing Era.
Call 607-783-2859 or visit empirehousefinedining.com for more information.
It’s ‘Teddy Bear’s Picnic’ Time
WILBER PARK — The Oneonta Community Concert Band will present its “Teddy Bear’s Picnic” program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in the large pavilion at Wilber Park in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the concert, planned especially with children in mind, is free and open to the public. Teddy bears and lawn chairs may be brought to the concert and children present may enter a free raffle to win a teddy bear.
Kerri Hogle, who teaches instrumental music at Cooperstown Central School, will conduct players in selections to musically illustrate “Teddy Goes Into Space.”
The program will include themes from “Thus Spake Zarathustra” by Richard Strauss and arranged by Dick Thomas; selections from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst and arranged by Calvin Custer; and Symphonic Suite from “Star Trek” by Michael Giacchino, Alexander Courage and Gene Roddenberry in an arrangement by Jay Bocook.
“The Teddy Bear’s Picnic” by John Bratton and “The Invincible Eagle” by John Philip Sousa, along with “Star Wars” music by John Williams, are on the playlist.
The concert will be performed rain or shine. Pandemic safety protocols will be observed.
The concert was made possible with public funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, managed by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Kathy Hochul and administered by Earlville Opera House.
Music on a Sunday afternoon
MIDDLEBURGH — The next Not So Quiet concert at Middleburgh Library at 323 Main St. in Middleburgh, will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, with Dave Rowe, a singer who performs traditional songs and his own material.
According to a media release, selling most of his non-musical possessions, Rowe moved aboard a 38-foot boat to challenge himself and commune with the ocean and the life force of nature. He completed a year-long Great Loop — the Iditarod of North American boating adventures — in 2020.
The sea and salt air are his muse; his deep exploration of the world, both physically and spiritually, is apparent in his timeless lyrics and enduring-but-catchy melodies.
A natural entertainer and storyteller, both of Rowe’s grandfathers were professional jazz musicians, his mother a professional singer, and his father, Tom, was a much revered and talented linchpin of the popular folk trio, Schooner Fare.
Classically trained, the renaissance man was gifted the musical foundation to bloom and carry on the family musical tradition.
Seating will be limited. The required reservations may be made by calling 518-827-4953. Proof of vaccination will be required and masks must be worn during the performance.
Songwriters to showcase efforts
FRANKLIN — The Skinny Cow Workshop will return to Franklin Farmers’ Market on the lawn of Chapel Hall at 25 Institute St. in Franklin from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
According to a media release, the annual singer/songwriter workshop has resumed following a pandemic pause of two years.
The program is designed to help artists from across the United States improve their songwriting through collaborative co-writing and constructive feedback.
This year, 11 musicians will premier some of their work from their four-day workshop at a Franklin farmhouse.
A final evening show will be presented at 7 p.m. at Skinny Cow Farm at 11202 County Highway 21.
The market, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers local produce and products. Ty’s Taco-Ria food truck will also be on-site Sunday.
Grange to host concert
PIERSTOWN — The annual memorial Chamber Music concert at Pierstown Grange Hall featuring musicians from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra will be held at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15.
According to a media release, the public is welcome to attend provided they wear masks inside the Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
Glimmerglass Festival violinist Ubaldo Valli has arranged the program which will be presented upstairs in a venue that is not accessible to the handicapped at this time.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
Festival to host Arts Ensemble
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will continue its 24th season with a performance by the Caroga Arts Ensemble at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Otesaga Resort Hotel on Lake Street in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the Ensemble, a collective of performers with local ties founded and directed by cellist Kyle Price, will present the eclectic program ‘Musical Kaleidoscope,’ featuring a repertoire ranging from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop.
Tickets are by donation and must be reserved in advance either online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559, opt. 1.
Mid-week concert set
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The band Cincinnati Creek will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20 in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the foursome that has been performing in Central NY since 2008 includes songwriter Lori Thompson, sound engineer Chris Pepe on banjo and bass vocals, founding member, lead singer and bass fiddle player Cathy Martin and newcomer in 2021, Joe Rowlands, who plays harmonica and guitar.
Concert goers can expect to hear toe tapping melodies, tight bluegrass harmonies and original tunes, all with some good fun thrown in.
The performance is part of the Concerts in the Park series sponsored by the Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce that began July 6 and will end Aug. 31.
Exhibits to open with reception
COOPERSTOWN — A reception will mark the opening for two exhibits from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, “Made in New York: Glass and Fiber,” the annual Fine Craft invitational show, features the functional and nonfunctional creations of 14 artisans and craftspeople and includes sculptures, mosaics, mirrors, scarves and wall hangings.
“Paint the Point” is an exhibit of art created by the participants of Otsego Land Trust’s recent plein air painting event at Brookwood Point in Cooperstown.
Both exhibits will remain at CAA through Sept. 23.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
