‘ART,’ the play
GREENE — Chenango River Theatre will continue to present the reportedly witty and caustic comedy ART, a play by Yasmina Reza in a translation by Christopher Hampton through Sept. 18.
According to a media release, in the play, Serge has purchased a very expensive painting of white lines on a white canvas. Marc cannot believe that his friend could possibly spend so much money on such a piece. And Yvan just wants everyone to get along.
Winner of the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play, the show is described as a timely exploration of the complex layers of friendship and how even the closest friends can turn on one another.
The production is directed by Craig Johnson, a director, actor, and teacher based in Minneapolis with 300+ productions over the past 40 years, who teaches directing at the University of Minnesota.
The show features Joey Sponseller and Drew Kahl, both last seen at CRT in 2021’s Ben Butler, as well as CRT’s producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis, who appeared in 2021’s The Craftsman.
ART is co-produced by IBM and an anonymous donor
Tickets are $27 for all performances and are available www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line at 607-656-8499.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Free tickets for high school and college students are available at all evening performances.
Email tickets@che nangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.
Afternoon concert
EARLVILLE — The Earlville Opera House Courtyard Series will present Reyna & The Rustics at Earlville Opera House from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
According to a media release, members Reyna Stagnaro, John Crespi and Steve Skollar deliver a toe-tapping mix of bluegrass, country, blues and original tunes, playing songs from “hill and holler” with distinctive vocals, solid harmonies, and a unique blend of instruments.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville and is accessible. Vaccine proof will be required at door and masks are to be worn inside.
Visit earlvilleoperahouse.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Tickets may be purchased at https://earlvilleopera house.showare.com/.
‘Live at Leeds’
GREENE — Chris “Red” Blisset, a singer, musician and actor, will perform a one-night stand of music at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Chenango River Theatre.
According to a media release, Blisset is a local audience favorite who has starred in and directed a number of musical hits that Chenango River Theatre has produced over the years including
Almost Heaven, songs of John Denver, Ring of Fire, the music of Johnny Cash and Pump Boys & Dinettes.
The evening, titled “Live at Leeds,” will feature the music of one of the UK’s greatest rock bands — The Who.
Blisett’s personal tales of the road will intertwine with stories and songs from the British quartet’s thunderous catalog, including “My Generation,” “Pinball Wizard,” “The Real Me” and more.
Tickets are $14 and are on sale at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. They may also be secured by emailing tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org, or by calling 607-656-8499 to leave a message to be called back by the box office.
Chenango River Theatre is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
