Meet the artist
COOPERSTOWN — Local artist Michael Fedorov, of the nearby town of Maryland, will be available to informally discuss his work with visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown. Visitors are welcome to arrive with prepared questions and comments.
The exhibit “Brave New World” marks Fedorov’s first public exhibit since the 1970s, when he was featured in several shows in NYC and Washington, D.C.
During the interim, the artist, who was born in New York City and raised in the Mohawk Valley, has generated a catalog of work from his private studio while working as a local art teacher for 30 years.
In its summer finale show, The Art Garage highlights Fedorov’s recent series of paintings revolving around the global climate crisis.
The Middle Bay gallery features a rotating wall of new works by emerging artist Lewis Danielski, created during and inspired by the resident of France’s summer upstate. Danielski’s grandparents lived in Cooperstown.
The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30 and daily with a text/call to 315-941-9607 or email to leartgarage@gmail.com
Visit Facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown for more information.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — Upcoming music at B Side Ballroom will feature three performances on Saturday, Sept. 17, in conjunction with the City of Hills Festival presented by Community Arts Network of Oneonta.
At 6:30 p.m., Todd Baker, a singer/songwriter from Brooklyn, will entertain festival goers.
At 8 p.m., the Yolanda Bush band will play blues and soul music.
At 9:15 p.m., Shatter on Impact feature Blake, Evan and Amar, will perform.
B Side Ballroom and Supper Club is at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
