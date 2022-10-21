Sale of postcards to benefit CANO
ONEONTA — Community Arts Network of Oneonta will host a postcard exhibit benefit from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at its space in Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the sale of 5 by 7 sized artworks donated by national and local artists will help support CANO’s mission.
Admission will be $5 for CANO members or $10 and includes two drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres and an acoustic performance by Lily Soleil
An Evening with Justin Kolb
FLEISCHMANNS — The program “Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed and Something Blue” will be presented by pianist Justin Kolb at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns.
According to a media release, known for his Russian style interpretation of Mussorgsky’s Pictures At An Exhibition, will include the piece in his program that will begin with music of Franz Liszt and conclude with music of Hudson River composers. Kolb’s interaction with audiences is described as intriguing, often humorous, and sometimes irreverent.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres provided by local caterer Ate O Ate.
Tickets at $100 per person or $175 per couple, are to be purchased in advance.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc7afe4x for more information and tickets.
