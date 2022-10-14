Pianist to perform
ONEONTA — The Catskill Symphony Orchestra will present its season’s opener, Concert I — The Revolutionaries, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, “world-renowned and prize winning” pianist Sara Daneshpour will perform music of the Great Revolutionaries, namely Beethoven, Ives, and Cherubini.
Advance tickets are $35 and will be $40 at the door. A limited number of free tickets will be available for students.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2p84f7m9 for more information and tickets.
Group exhibit set to open
DELHI — Bushel will present “Northern Exposure: The Artists Behind Black Ball Projects,” a group exhibit featuring nine of the artists who led Black Ball Projects, a nonprofit that supports underexposed artists.
According to a media release, the exhibit will include paintings by Palma Blank, Pia Dehne, Diana Delgado, Laleh Khorramain, and Ana Wolovick; video work by Jen DeNike; and sculpture by Kelly Chang, Jac Lahav, and Rachel Owens. Also on view will be photos, clippings, and other ephemera tracing the activities of BBP over seven years in its support of more than 150 artists. The exhibit will run from Oct. 15 through Nov. 14, and will have an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
“Run by artists for artists, from the start it was always a labor of love,” BBP co-founder Ana Wolovick noted in the release. Black Ball Projects supports artists through exhibits, online viewing rooms, and a micro-granting program. BBP’s mission is to serve and support contemporary artists who are underexposed and who have been working diligently on the periphery of the greater art world. Diversity of all kinds, be it gender, racial, or economic, is at the core of the Black Ball Projects organization.
The exhibit is the second in a new series of Bushel-alumni-curated shows, proposed by Pia Dehne whose work was shown in “Beaver Fever,” a three-person show curated by Jennifer Kabat for Bushel’s old space at 84 Main St. in the fall of 2017. Bushel-alumni-curated shows are exhibits and happenings proposed by artists who have exhibited at Bushel in the past, with a single constraint: to use the opportunity to invite or engage at least one other artist or maker who has not yet been part of a Bushel program.
Exhibit to close with reception, artist talk
EARLVILLE — The Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville, will host a closing reception for “Living in Limbo: Portraits from the Border,” an exhibit by Bill McLaughlin from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, with an artist talk to include guest speaker Jim McKeever.
According to a media release, McLaughlin, of New Berlin, spent time in Tijuana, Mexico, making portraits of asylum seekers and migrants that are stranded. His goal was to stay in the shelters and get to know the migrants as best as he could and share their stories through his photography as exhibited in his “Living in Limbo” show.
McKeever is a writer from Syracuse, who travels regularly to the US-Mexico border to assist migrants and asylum seekers fleeing gang violence, drug cartels, poverty, environmental degradation and government corruption.
He volunteers with nonprofit organizations and mutual aid groups in Tijuana, Mexico; San Diego, Calif., and Brownsville, Texas.
Copies of McLaughlin’s original photographs and prints are available for sale as is a book on the exhibit.
Bookstore to have afternoon concert
MIDDLEBURGH — W. Whitman Books at 304 Main St. in Middleburgh will present singer/songwriter Trae Sheehan at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
According to a media release, the perennial audience favorite will return as part of his October Dressed for Dinner Tour. Sheehan last performed at AVC in the fall of 2001 to a sold out audience and will return to perform songs from his recent CD “Hello from the End of the World” and new songs from his new EP scheduled for release in October 2022.
Born in the heart of Appalachia, Sheehan grew up surrounded by music and family in his home state of West Virginia. He reportedly pulls inspiration from legendary storytellers such as Bob Dylan, the Eagles, and Randy Newman, to form his songwriting palette and deliver a sound from the deep roots of an old West Virginia soul.
His latest CD “Hello from the End of the World,” recorded over a short period in the Hudson Valley, reached the Top 100 on the Americana Albums Chart.
Concerts at W. Whitman Books are 90 minutes long and limited to 22 attendees. All seats are reserved and must be purchased in advance.
Proof of double COVID 19 vaccination is required for entry.
Face masks are optional but encouraged.
Tickets are $18 and may be purchased during regular store hours or purchased on the store’s website with a debit/credit card. Visit www.wwhitmanbooks.com/events for more information.
