WALTON — Walton Farmers’ Market will welcome musician Bill Seneschal from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, as the second performer in the Grant Rogers sponsored Market Music series. He will perform a selection of folk and country songs on guitar and five-string banjo.
According to a media release, Seneschal has been playing and singing timeless folk and country music since the 60s, having been influenced by such groups as the Kingston Trio and the Limelighters as well as popular country musicians. He has performed as soloist and member of several ensembles, playing a blend of country, bluegrass, folk, blues, old rock n’ roll, and some pop. He particularly enjoys performing with his friend Don Gilkinson and recalls fondly the time Grant Rogers dropped in to join one of their early gigs.
The Walton Farmers’ Market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through September.
Visit www.facebook.com/WaltonFarmersMarket/ for more information.
Music on the Stoop
BAINBRIDGE — Gary Gay, an acoustic performer with more than 50 years experience, will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Music on the Stoop at 17 W. Main St. in Bainbridge
According to a media release, bringing a chair is suggested. The music is always free however donations to the musicians are accepted and appreciation.
Call Steve at 607-237-9299 for more information.
Library Concert
MIDDLEBURGH — American folk singer Rod MacDonald and Mark Dann on bass will perform at Middleburgh Library at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
According to a media release, MacDonald is also a song writer and some of his songs have been recorded by other folk performers.
He has been described as being a big part of the 80s folk revival in Greenwich Village clubs, where he performed at the Speakeasy, The Bottom Line, Folk City, and the “Songwriter’s Exchange” at the Cornelia Street Cafe
The required reservations for the concert may be made by calling 518-827-4953.
Proof of vaccination is required and masks must be worn during the performance.
The library is at 323 Main St. in Middleburgh.
Exhibit at Smithy to open Tuesday
COOPERSTOWN — The Smithy will host an opening reception for its next exhibit, “Pneuma” from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
According to a media release, the season’s second exhibit will be on display in Smithy Gallery from July 5 to 30, on the first and second floors.
“American Ideals: Picturing Otsego County in 1937” will remain on display through Sept. 3, on the third floor for the duration of the 2022 season.
Artworks in the Pneuma exhibit will interpret the spirit, exploration of emotion and creative force of individuals. Spirit is described as being at the center of perception of everything both living and inanimate. Many people believe it is the essence of life itself. The exhibit opens a window to expression of spirit by the artists. The exhibit is further described as wide ranging and diverse.
The exhibit will feature works by Smithy member artists along with guest artists. New member artists include Marie Dungan, Dianne Kull, Garlyn MaGinnis and Cheryl Ann Wright. Guest artists include Charlie Bremer, Jane Carr, Jeffrey Elgin, Sandra Finkenberg, Leah Frankel, Bruce Goddard, Christine Heller, Nathaniel Jones, Joseph Kurhajec, Bill Lee, H.E. Morris, Colleen O’Hara, Jonathan Pincus, Stefanie Rocknack and Tim Sheesley.
Smithy Gallery is at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
Outdoor theater
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre has announced that live theater with William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Romeo & Juliet” will be presented this summer.
According to a media release, performances, set against the backdrop of Otsego Lake at the museum’s Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays from July 6 to Aug. 11.
The production is directed by Michael Henrici, who also stars with Danielle Henrici, Peter Exton, Mary Fralick, Sharon Rankins-Burd, Carolyn Chryst, Nadel Henville, and Tom Russo, and an ensemble cast of regional actors featuring Andrew Munro, Wriley Nelson, Cait Liberati, Mark Murphy, Grace Ruganis, Bonnie Gibb, and Loial Davis Fralick.
Tickets are available in advance at Eventbrite.com or may be purchased at the theater immediately preceding shows.
Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. An alternate indoor location will be available in the event of inclement weather.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Route 80, near Cooperstown. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
NBT Bank Summer Concert Series
NBT Bank’s free Summer Concert Series in East Park in Norwich will be held at 7 p.m. weekly on Thursdays from July 7 to Aug. 25.
According to a media release, the first concert on July 7, will be with Fruition, a band based in Portland, Oregon, that fuses acoustic music, bluegrass and rock and roll.
Next up on July 14, will be the Travelin McCourys, a bluegrass powerhouse both historic and progressive.
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes will return on July 21, and following them on July 28, will be Austin’s favorite son Shinyribs, the Garcia Project and their guest Maria Muldaur on Aug. 4, and ragtime jazz band Blair Crimmins and the Hookers on Aug. 11.
On Aug. 18, the unofficial kickoff to the Chenango Blues Fest promises to be a barn burner with the Mike Zito Big Band set to jump start the weekend.
The NBT Bank Summer Concert Series will conclude on Aug. 25 with Trigger Hippy, a southern rock supergroup featuring Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman, Band of Heathens front man Ed Jurdi and vocal powerhouse Amber Woodhouse.
Food vendors will be on-site and there will also be an adjacent beer garden. Visit www.chenango bluesfest.org for more information.
National exhibit to have preview
COOPERSTOWN — A Preview Party and awards ceremony will herald the opening of the 87th annual National Juried Art Exhibition at Cooperstown Art Association galleries on Friday, July 8.
According to a media release, the reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and will feature local catering by Kay Pierro and music by Tim Iversen and Friend. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.
Organized by Cooperstown Art Association, the show is open to all fine artists. There are 12 states represented this year.
The exhibit will be on display in all three of CAA’s galleries from July 8 through Aug. 12.
CAA galleries at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
