Music at the B
ONEONTA — Follow the Muse featuring Nick Piccininni on fiddle and special local guests Jump the Shark will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta. A $10 cover charge will be collected at the door.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, SUNY Zappa band and Red Shift will perform for a $3 cover charge.
Becca & The Tall Boys are scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, when the cover charge will again be $10.
Rescue dogs to perform
NORWICH — The Chenango Arts Council will present its Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, when Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix perform in Martin W. Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, the slapstick comedy act will feature Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate Peers who will preside over the antics of his cast of rescue dogs. He will lead them through a series of tricks as he plays the straight man.
The act has been performed on the David Letterman show and at The White House in Washington, D.C.
Chenango SPCA representatives will be there to give audience members the opportunity to support their work.
Tickets are available online at ChenangoArts.org
Call 607-336-2787 for more information and to reserve seats.
Opera season underway
ONEONTA — The 2022-23 season of the Metropolitan Opera will continue to be screened live in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to information provided on the opera company’s website, the season’s offerings include company premieres, new productions and classic repertory favorites.
“The Hours” will be performed next on Saturday, Dec. 10, and will be followed by “Fedora” on Jan. 14; “Lohengrin on March 18; “Falstaff” on April 1; “Der Rosenkavalier” on April 15; “Champion” on April 29; ‘Don Giovanni” on May 20; and “Die Zauberflote”
on June 3.
“The Hours” follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society.
All performances begin at 12:55 p.m. The doors on Market Street will open at noon. Operas are presented in the upstairs theater.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public an hour before each show and may be purchased at the door. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors. Student tickets are $15.
Drinks and lunch food items will also be available to purchase during the show.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information on the Met’s live movie theater transmissions.
