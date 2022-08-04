Sculpture to be shown
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will sponsor a show of metal sculptures by John Jackson from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, and 13 and 14, at Judd Hall, at 163 Main St. in Jefferson.
According to a media release, Hall is described as a whimsical metal sculptor, humor therapist, recycler, prophet, political satirist and haiku dabbler. He has been creating sculptures for more than 35 years.
His sculptures are created mainly of bike and motorcycle parts, distressed musical instruments, old tools, and gleanings from flea markets.Favorite themes are musicians, masks and critters.
Exhibit set to open
COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Gallery at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown will host an opening reception for the exhibit “Illustration,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
“Illustration,” the third and final exhibit of the season, will remain display through Sept. 3, on the first and second floors. According to a media release, the exhibit interprets traditional, digital and contemporary media exploration of the mode of storytelling.
New Art emerges
MARGARETVILLE — A reception will be held for the solo exhibit by Margaret Leveson called “Re-Emerging” from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. In Margaretville. The show opened Friday, Aug. 5, and will remain available through Sunday. Aug. 28.
Visit Longyeargallery.org for more information and examples of Leveson’s work.
‘Motel’ opens Saturday
FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present “Motel,” an installation of politically inspired work by Dan Hurlin, on view from Aug. 6, through Sept. 18, with an opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug.6.
According to a media release, Motel was initially inspired by a scene from a puppet play the artist has been developing called Bismarck.
Born out of a reaction to the Trump era attacks on immigration and on immigrants themselves, the play concerns a young woman coming to the United States for the first time whose intentions are completely misread by those she meets. But with “Motel,” the woman’s intentions, and her over-arching narrative, have intentionally been left up to the viewer. Visit 1053main gallery.com for more information.
Mother and son to perform
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Double Chase will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Spring Park as part of the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, Matt and Thelma Chase are a mooter and son duo who have been performing country music together for 45 years. They specialize in the classic sounds of Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves and Merle Haggard.
Concerts are held rain or shine in either the bandstand or pavilion. Bringing lawn chairs is suggested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.