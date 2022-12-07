Music at the B
ONEONTA — Becca and the Tall Boys will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
A $10 cover charge will be collected at the door.
A jazz trio with pianist Mark Kramer will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Rich Mollin will be on bass and John Hvasta will be on drums.
The Steve Fabrizio band is schedule to play pop and jazz standards at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
A hat will be passed for donations Friday and Saturday.
Concert at gallery
GILBERTSVILLE — A concert featuring two SUNY Oneonta music faculty members will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Dunderberg Gallery, at 118 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, Rob Roman will play piano and Rich Mollin will be on string bass.
The concert will last about an hour and 15 minutes. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and $10 for children. Tickets will be available at the door.
A reception and talk by exhibiting artist Brian Elder will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, for “Map, Body, Memory.” The exhibit of mixed media and painted works is available to see from 11 a.m. o 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Visit DunderbergGallery.com or call 607-783-2010 for more information.
‘Hometown Christmas’
FRANKLIN — Local community members are invited to celebrate 26 years of “A Hometown Christmas” at St Paul’s Church at 607 Main St., in Franklin starting at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Catskill Brass Quintet and American organist/composer Al Fedak will be joined by soprano Johanna Arnold, pianist Kim Patterson and New Zealand guest Barbara Patterson.
The audience may join the musicians by singing the carols of the season.
The concert is free and open to all. A contribution to help preserve St. Paul’s Church is requested.
The concert is sponsored by Tom Morgan and Erna Morgan McReynolds and the Catskill Conservatory.
Irish Christmas comes to America
EARLVILLE — “Irish Christmas in America” will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, the show, produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, features music, song, dance and stories of seasonal Irish traditions and is described as an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.
The family-friendly performance will include instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes, harp and bouzouki, along with Irish dancing. Photographic images will provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions of Ireland.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/mv8dc4uv for more information and tickets.
Carved trucks to be displayed
COOPERSTOWN — The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road near Cooperstown will preview “Kelly’s Carved Quiet Convoy” and hand-painted Kenyan key chain ornaments from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
According to a media release, key chain purchase proceeds will benefit the Mukuru Art Collective in Nairobi, Kenya.
Kelly’s portion of the preview is described as a visual surround of crude and refined trucks carved during the 1940s to the1990s by late Oneonta farmer folk artist Lavern Kelley.
Both will be featured in an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, along with pine bough ornaments.
Additional hours at the gallery will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
Visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/ or call 315-941-9607 for more information.
