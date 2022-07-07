Saturday afternoon concerts
EDMESTON — The Pathfinder Village community will sponsor its 24th annual Summer Concert Series at the Pathfinder Pavilion.
According to a media release, concertgoers are asked to bring lawn chairs and follow prevailing public health protocols while visiting the campus. Parking is available on-site.
The following groups will perform at 2 p.m. on the following Saturdays.
July 9: Josh Breen, a country soloist.
July 16: The Real-Time Dixieland Band, New Orleans-style jazz.
July 23: Lazy II, country, classic, rock and party favorites.
July 30: Monkey and the Crowbar, rock hits and original tunes.
Aug. 6: Double Barrel, classic rock and country.
Aug. 13: Panther Creek, Americana and Zydeco-style music.
Aug. 20: Dirt Road Express, classic country and early rock.
Aug. 27: The Small Town Big Band, 1930s to the present.
Call 607-965-8377, ext. 101, weekdays from noon until 4 p.m., or visit www.pathfindervillage.org for more information.
Art Exhibit
ROXBURY — “Everything Coming Together and Falling Apart,” works by Andrea Burgay, is scheduled to open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in Walt Meade Gallery at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the exhibit explores memory, the passage of time, destruction and renewal. It will remain until Aug. 20. The artist’s works are resigned to aging and decay, but are described as conveying hopefulness in their ability to hold together and metamorphose in the face of entropy. They invite the viewer to reflect on their own relationship to the passage of time and painful aspects of their experiences and move toward integration of life’s complex circles. Visit www.roxbury artsgroup.org for more information.
Solo Shows
MARGARETVILLE — Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville unveiled two solo shows featuring painting, prints and photographs by Elaine Mayes and Helene Manzo on Friday, July 8, that will remain on view through July 31.
According to a media release, a reception will be held for the shows from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
A Members Group exhibit will accompany the show.
Longyear Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Visit www.longyeargallery.org for more information.
Blues Train
MILFORD — Cooperstown Blues Express will present Jimmy Wolf, an award-winning singer-songwriter-guitarist on its next blues train departing at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9, from the Milford Depot for those 21 and older.
According to a media release, boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. The three hour ride includes a cash bar.
Tickets are $25 each payable by cash only.
Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.cooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Sunday afternoon concerts
6 On The Square will celebrate summer with three free Sunday concerts in Oxford’s Lafayette Park. All shows will start at 2 p.m.
According to a media release, bringing chairs and/or blankets is recommended.
The following will groups will perform.
Jul 10: The Slambovian Circus of Dreams
July 17: Buffalo Rose
July 24: John Dady & Friends
The concerts have been funded by the Robert C. Smith Foundation, Pete Perkins and Commerce Chenango.
Visit www.onthesquare.org for more information.
Musical revue
GREENE — Chenango River Theatre will present the musical-comedy revue “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” from July 15 to Aug. 17, at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
Tickets are $30 for all performances which will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.chenango rivertheatre.org for mor einformation and tickets.
