Milestone anniversary to be marked
EARLVILLE — An open house/reunion will celebrate the past while looking toward the future from noon until 4 pm. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. The event will celebrate the venue’s 50th anniversary.
According to a media release, EOH was founded in 1972 in the historic theater built in 1890 where visual and performing arts presentations began in 1892.
Cake, ice cream and punch will be served.
Visit www.earlvilleopera house.com for more information.
Music from another era
BAINBRIDGE — The sounds of the 50s and 60s will be heard when The Monarchs perform songs from some of the greats of that era at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
According to a media release, the group includes Mike Fletcher on guitar, Paul Spencer on bass and Brad Newcheck on drums.
Fans of Bobby Rydell, the Everly Brothers, Frankie Avalon, Elvis Presley, Ricky Nelson and Buddy Holly can expect to hear songs made popular by them as well as many more.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door or may be reserved by calling at 607-288-3882.
The art gallery, featuring the works of Branden Hurd, will be open at 6 p.m. before the show through intermission.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
Photographs to be displayed
FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present “Depth of Field,” an exhibit of photographs by artist Jeremy Freedman, from Sept. 24, through Oct. 30, with an opening reception set from 3 to 6 pm. Saturday, Sept. 24.
According to a media release, the photographs were shot from films and television programs without any digital manipulation. They highlight how the language of filmmaking has created a distortion of sight. “Depth of Field” isolates the background moments not usually intended to be seen or thought about and engage themes of perception. The images are intended to be as abstract and suggestive as words taken out of context.
Visit 1053gallery.com for more information.
Play to be performed
SUNY ONEONTA — “Nord-Ost” (North-East) by Torsten Buchsteiner, with translation by David Tushingham, will be presented at 7:30p.m., Sept. 27 to 29. and Oct. 7 and 8, and 2 p.m., Oct. 9, in Hamblin Arena.
According to a media release, directed by Kiara Pipino, “Nord-Ost” tells the story of the 57-hour hostage crisis in Moscow’s Dubrovka Theatre and its culmination from the perspective of three women. Olga, a Russian mother, has saved for months to bring her husband and young daughter to the theater to see the first original Russian musical.
Zura, a young Chechen widow, travels to Moscow as a suicide bomber, trained to avenge her country and her slain husband.
Tamara is a paramedic and single mother called to the scene of the crisis, with ties to the Chechen conflict of her own.
As lives and families are forever altered, the three women find new sources of strength, resistance and empathy.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/mrx9xh44 or call the theater office at 607-436-3456 for more information and tickets.
Staged readings to be presented
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Stage Company will present staged readings of “Toliver and Wakeman,” a new play by Kyle Bass at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.
According to a media release, directed by Ithaca-based theater artist Adara Alston, both presentations will include audience talkbacks.
Set at the start of the American Civil War, the play theatricalizes the Civil War experiences of two historical characters from Delaware County, Rosetta Wakeman and Toliver Holmes.
Visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700 for more information and to reserve seats.
Solo exhibits set to open
MARGARETVILLE — Two solo exhibits will be featured at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.
According to a media release, artist Hedi Kyle will exhibit “Spiral Tropes” and Patrice Lorenz will display “Figure it Out.”
An opening reception is set from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
The solo exhibits will be accompanies by a group show of works by Longyear Gallery members.
Call 845-586-3270 for more information.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — Music at the B will feature heartfelt folk by Chris Riffle with opener Andrew Carrington, a local singer/songwriter, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Episodes will perform heart funk, heart rock and soul ballads at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
B Side’s 10-year anniversary party will feature Empire of Light with opener Wayne Carrington at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
B Side Ballroom and Supper Club is at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
Visit www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom/ for more information.
concert tickets on sale
BOVINA — Eli Paperboy Reed will perform Saturday, Oct. 1, at Chico’s Barn at 124 Bob Hall road in Bovina, with guests Tickle Sauce Duo featuring High Pool and James Wormworth.
Singer/songwriter Reed sings soul and R&B.
Tickets are $20 and are available at Eventbrite.com. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available from Cross Roads.
The event is presented by the Livestock Foundation.
